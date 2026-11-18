Company advancing sale of certain non-core oil and gas assets to repay the facility

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) (“Jericho” or the “Company”), an energy innovation company positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure, provides an update on the US$6.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) between Vast Bank, National Association (“Vast”) and three of the Company’s Oklahoma oil and gas joint ventures, Jericho Buckmanville Oil, LLC, Eagle Road Oil, LLC and Lurgan Oil, LLC (together, the “Borrowers”). All dollar amounts in this news release are in US dollars.

As disclosed in the Company’s interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Facility was amended in August 2026 to extend its maturity to February 2, 2027 and to require principal payments of $250,000 at the end of each of the third and fourth quarters of 2026. The Facility is guaranteed by the Company’s subsidiaries, JEV KS and JEV OK, and is secured by a first lien on the oil and gas interests and mortgaged properties of the Borrowers.

On November 12, 2026, Vast delivered a notice of default to the Borrowers. The notice cites the principal payment of $250,000 due September 30, 2026, which was not made, and the Borrowers’ leverage ratio as at June 30, 2026. Vast has advised that the Facility will bear interest at the default rate effective October 1, 2026 and has reserved its rights and remedies under the loan documents, including the right to demand repayment of the Facility and to enforce its security. Vast has not accelerated the Facility.

The Borrowers have made a principal payment of $100,000 to Vast and are in discussions with Vast regarding the notice and an amendment to the Facility that would extend its maturity and establish a repayment schedule aligned with the cash flow of the properties.

The Company is also advancing the sale of certain non-core oil and gas properties, which it is marketing in separate asset packages, and is evaluating other potential investments. The Company intends to use the proceeds to repay the Facility.

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures, said: “The oil and gas properties we intend to divest are non-core to our business. Our intention is to monetize these assets and use the proceeds to retire the Vast facility. We are working constructively with Vast toward a mutually agreeable path forward, while maintaining our focus on advancing our data center development in Oklahoma.”

There is no assurance that the Borrowers will reach an agreement with Vast, that Vast will not exercise its rights and remedies, or that the asset sales or other investments will be completed on acceptable terms or at all. The Company will provide further updates as developments warrant.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions — reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit jerichoenergyventures.com.

Contact:

Brian Williamson, CEO, or

Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

T: +1 604-343-4534

E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (“Jericho”) regarding future events, performance, or results, and are often identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding:

the Borrowers’ discussions with Vast regarding the notice of default and a potential amendment to the Facility, including an extension of its maturity and a revised repayment schedule;

the proposed sale of Jericho’s non-core oil and gas properties and the timing and proceeds of any sale;

other potential investments being evaluated by Jericho;

the intended use of proceeds to repay the Facility;

Jericho’s business strategy and plans, including its data center development in Oklahoma.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include that Vast may exercise its rights and remedies under the loan documents, including demanding repayment of the Facility and enforcing its security, that the Borrowers and Vast may not agree on an amendment to the Facility, that asset sales or other investments may not be completed on the terms or timing expected or at all, commodity prices, general economic conditions, industry risks, access to capital, and those described in Jericho’s public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, but Jericho cannot guarantee future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire