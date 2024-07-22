Jensen Huang and Mark Zuckerberg to Explore the Future of AI and Virtual Worlds at SIGGRAPH 2024

The Founders and CEOs of NVIDIA and Meta will delve into the possibilities of AI and simulation in a rare joint public appearance at the 51st annual conference

DENVER, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SIGGRAPH 2024, the premier conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, announces a rare joint public appearance of NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the 51st annual conference on Monday, 29 July, at 4 pm MDT. This fireside chat will be one of several prominent Keynote Presentations coming to the conference at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from Sunday, 28 July to Thursday, 1 August, 2024.

“It is truly unique to have two noteworthy technology leaders, Jensen Huang and Mark Zuckerberg, come together to discuss fundamental research in AI and virtual worlds. These complex topics not only shape our world but also pose challenges to our industry, and these leaders can influence forward momentum to drive change for the better,” SIGGRAPH 2024 Conference Chair Andrés Burbano of the Open University of Catalonia said.

Huang and Zuckerberg will discuss the future of AI and simulation and the pivotal role of research at SIGGRAPH, which focuses on the intersection of graphics and technology. The two leaders will consider how fundamental research is enabling AI breakthroughs, and how generative AI and open source will empower developers and creators. They’ll also reflect on the role of generative AI in building virtual worlds, and virtual worlds for building the next wave of AI and robots.

Before the Fireside Chat with Zuckerberg , Huang will also headline a Fireside Chat with WIRED Senior Writer Lauren Goode to discuss AI and graphics for the new computing revolution on Monday, 29 July, at 2:30 pm MDT.

In addition to Huang and Zuckerberg, notable presenters at the conference include Dr. Dava Newman of MIT Media Lab, Dr. Mark Sagar from Soul Machines, and Manu Prakash with Stanford University. From the Microscopic to the Body, Built Environment, City, World, Cosmos, and even unmeasurable concepts like Imagination, the esteemed SIGGRAPH 2024 Keynote Speakers will share their perspectives for building our most desirable technological future on all scales and advancing computer graphics and interactive techniques into the next half century. See the full schedule .

Since its inception in 1974 in Boulder, Colorado, SIGGRAPH has been at the forefront of innovation in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The conference has introduced the world to revolutionary demonstrations, such as the “Aspen Movie Map,” a precursor to Google Street View, and one of the first screenings of Pixar’s “Luxo Jr.”, which redefined the art of animation.

SIGGRAPH remains the leading venue for groundbreaking research in computer graphics. Influential publications that have shaped modern visual culture first debuted at this conference, including Ed Catmull’s 1974 paper on texture mapping, Turner Whitted’s 1980 paper on ray-tracing techniques, and James T. Kajiya’s 1986 paper, “The Rendering Equation.” Innovations first showcased at SIGGRAPH are now transforming industries worldwide.

The ACM SIGGRAPH Blog , including an interview with Huang , highlights additional details of the world-renowned conference. It’s not too late to register to attend SIGGRAPH 2024 in person or online, learn more at s2024.SIGGRAPH.org/register .

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2024

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2024 , the 51st annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 28 July–1 August at the Colorado Convention Center, along with a Virtual Access option.

