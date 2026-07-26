Jenny Shin Goes Wire-to-Wire to Capture ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open

Srixon staffer Jenny Shin delivered a breakthrough performance this week, capturing the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open in commanding fashion and securing her first LPGA Tour victory in more than a decade.

From the opening round at Dundonald Links, Shin established herself as a contender. Co-leading after Thursday’s opening round of 6-under 66, she never relinquished control, navigating four days of challenging Scottish weather and demanding links conditions to complete a wire-to-wire victory. The win marks her first LPGA Tour title since 2016 and an emotional return to the winner’s circle after years of perseverance.

“My coach asked me what my goals were four years ago and I said I wanted to win again before I retire,” Shin said. “I worked hard for this one. I’ve been wanting it so badly, and I’m so happy I did it.”

The triumph represents a remarkable first season with Team Srixon after Shin joined the brand at the start of the season. Throughout the week, she leaned on her full set of Srixon and Cleveland Golf equipment to manage the firm turf, swirling winds, and changing conditions that define links golf. Her winning setup featured the new Srixon Driver, ZXi7 Irons, Cleveland Golf RTZ Wedges, and the Z-STAR XV golf balls.

Shin’s victory extends an impressive run of momentum for the brand. Srixon staff players have now delivered back-to-back wins across the LPGA Tour and global professional golf, coming one week after Ryan Fox’s victory at The Open Championship.

Shin’s breakthrough victory serves as another reminder that when conditions become demanding and the stakes rise, Srixon athletes and equipment continue to perform when it matters most.

Take a look at Jenny Shin’s winning equipment setup:

New Srixon Driver (9°)

Srixon ZXi Hybrid (21°)

Srixon ZXi7 Irons (5i-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTZ Wedges (50° MID, 54° FULL, 58° MID)

Srixon Z-STAR XV Golf Ball

To shop Shin’s winning clubs, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

###

ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire