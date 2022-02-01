Jellysmack Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of World’s Most Innovative Companies For 2023

Leading creator company joins the ranks of OpenAI, Roblox, Canva and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second year, Jellysmack has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. The list recognizes Jellysmack as one of the top companies in social media, and follows the global creator company being named the #1 Most Innovative Company in Video by Fast Company last year.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow.

“We are honored to be named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for two years running,” says Jellysmack President Sean Atkins. “Jellysmack is on a mission to detect the world’s best creators and develop them into digital icons. Using data and technology, Jellysmack makes it easy for creators to reach their full potential and unlock new opportunities on every platform that matters.”

In 2022, Jellysmack built on the success of its exclusive Creator Program, which leverages proprietary AI technology and first-party data to identify, optimize, and distribute videos across social media platforms for top creators like MrBeast, PewDiePie, and Bailey Sarian. Last year, hundreds of new top creators signed partnerships with Jellysmack, including The Try Guys, Kris Collins (Kallmekris), Luisito Comunica and more.

Jellysmack’s tech-driven Creator Program has resulted in immense growth for its partners with the average creator gaining 1.7 million followers across Facebook and Snap in the first 12 months of partnership. To date, Jellysmack’s creators have gained 445 million new followers, earned over $175 million, and generated 145 billion additional views.

The global creator company has been strategically expanding its product suite and the number of platforms it offers creators the ability to monetize. Last year, Jellysmack opened its Creator Program to TikTok and YouTube Shorts creators, inked a partnership with Pinterest to produce creator hosted series, and enabled 275+ creators to monetize Facebook Reels as Meta’s pilot API partner. Most recently, Jellysmack struck a deal to bring creator programming to Roku’s free ad-supported video platform, The Roku Channel.

Jellysmack also had a big year on Snapchat, becoming one of the world’s leading publishers of creator-led Snapchat Discover shows in 2022. The company now manages over 150 channels on Snapchat reaching over 56 million subscribers on the platform.

Last year, Fast Company named Jellysmack as the Most Innovative Company in Video, a title awarded in previous years to Apple and Vimeo. Now in 2023, Jellysmack joins the ranks of YouTube, Reddit and Shopify as the most innovative companies in the social media category.

“This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14.

ABOUT JELLYSMACK

Jellysmack uses proprietary data and AI technology to detect and develop the world’s best creators. From elite talent like MrBeast, Brad Mondo and Luisito Comunica to emerging stars like Kallmekris, Charlotte Dobre, and Stephanie Soo, we leverage our technology to supercharge video performance and skyrocket multi-platform growth across social media and beyond.

The global creator company is a trusted growth and investment partner enabling hundreds of top creators to Go Bigger across Facebook, YouTube, Snap, TikTok, Pinterest, Roku and more using technology. Jellysmack-managed channels earn over 10 billion views every month.

When it comes to video on YouTube and Facebook, Jellysmack has the highest reach of any digital-first property in the U.S., and follows only Disney and Paramount in unique viewers for all media companies. (Tubular Audience Ratings Jan. 2023)

Contacts

Jennifer Acree



[email protected]