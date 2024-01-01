Jeffrey Katzenberg Joins Kimbal Musk at Nova Sky Stories to Launch a New Era of Family Entertainment

Katzenberg joins as Board Member, Advisor; WndrCo invests in Nova’s next chapter

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nova Sky Stories, the leading drone entertainment company that brings awe to live audiences around the world, announced today that Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner of WndrCo, has joined the team as a strategic advisor.





As part of the collaboration, Katzenberg will join Nova’s Board of Directors and work closely with Kimbal Musk, Co-Founder and CEO, and the Nova leadership team to guide the company’s next stage of growth. Additionally, WndrCo — the investment firm founded and led by Katzenberg and his partner Sujay Jaswa — has invested in Nova to help grow the company’s creative studio of animators and storytellers.

Nova has established itself as the pioneer of sky-based entertainment, creating a new genre of long form Sky Stories powered by state-of-the-art drone technology. The company has transformed live performance by merging technical innovation with artistic storytelling to craft captivating narratives in the sky through light, music, and motion. With Katzenberg joining the team, Nova is positioned to take this new form of family entertainment to the next level, expanding its creative and global reach while continuing to shape the future of live storytelling.

“I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories on every kind of screen you can imagine, and now I’m excited to help Nova explore the newest canvas for branded family entertainment: the sky,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“What’s magical about Drone Sky Stories is the way they spark moments of pure awe,” said Kimbal Musk. “There’s a unique joy in coming together for a shared story under the stars. With stunning visuals, powerful music, immersive sound, and performance on a grand scale, Nova brings communities together and gives audiences everywhere a reason to look up.”

“I’m most excited by how Nova is using cutting-edge technology to do something never seen before. The innovations coming in the next 12-18 months will unlock a level of complexity and immersion in live entertainment that anyone has yet to experience,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Nova will debut its first co-developed Sky Story with Katzenberg in 2026, a large-scale public experience to be announced later this year.

“Jeffrey Katzenberg is a once-in-a-generation storyteller,” said Kimbal Musk. “Jeffrey has shaped the world’s most iconic family entertainment experiences, and now he’s bringing that magic to Nova. His belief in what we’re building—and his decision to join our board and invest through WndrCo —means everything to us.”

“Kimbal’s vision, creativity, and personal passion have propelled Nova to this moment, and the future he has imagined couldn’t be more exciting. I’m thrilled to join the ride,” added Jeffrey Katzenberg.

About Nova Sky Stories

Nova Sky Stories is the world’s premier drone storytelling company, creating breathtaking Drone Sky Stories that turn the night sky into a canvas for collective wonder. Nova’s aerial experiences combine cutting-edge drone technology with narrative, music, and emotion—captivating audiences across the globe. Nova’s mission is simple: to bring awe to live audiences around the world. Learn more at novaskystories.com or follow on YouTube, Instagram, and X @NovaSkyStories.

About WndrCo:

Founded in 2016 by Sujay Jaswa and Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo is a holding company and multi-stage technology investment firm re-envisioning how people live and work. WndrCo invests in the future of entertainment, work, consumer technology, cybersecurity, and developer infrastructure, with a portfolio that includes 1Password, Airtable, Aura, Abridge, Databricks, Deel, Figma, Point Wild, and Super Unlimited. WndrCo Partners have founded and scaled companies that have changed the world like Dropbox, Disney, and DreamWorks.

