Jaz Chand, lead of The Jaz Team at Homes With Accent , brings nearly two decades of Bay Area experience, a data-driven approach, and a service record clients rave about.

With more than 437 closed transactions across Contra Costa and surrounding communities-and a 4.9-star reputation-Jaz blends local expertise with clear, no-nonsense execution. “My job is simple: listen closely, price precisely, and communicate fast,” Jaz said. “That’s how families move with confidence in Danville.”

Why Is the Danville Housing Market So Popular?

Danville pairs small-town feel with top-tier amenities: historic downtown restaurants and galleries, more than 160 acres of parks, and everyday access to the Iron Horse Regional Trail that links neighborhoods to shops and schools.

That lifestyle supports a resilient market.

In July 2025, Danville’s median sale price was about $1.51M with homes selling in ~28 days; nearby 94506 posted a $2.22M median with ~21 days to pending-pace that rewards right-priced, well-presented listings.

What Reviews Does Jaz Chand Have in Danville, CA?

On Zillow, The Jaz Team holds a 4.9/5 rating from 82 reviews, with 18 sales in the past 12 months and 437 total to date. Google reviews reflect the same themes-clear communication, strong strategy, and reliable results. Adding to this record, Jaz has been honored by Diablo Magazine as a 5-Star Real Estate Agent for 10 consecutive years, recognition based on client satisfaction and professional excellence.

Client feedback highlights:

“Highly recommended! Jaz patiently and expertly helped us navigate the home-buying process.”

“Extraordinary service and an exceptional job.”

“We had an offer the first week we put the house back on the market.”

How Jaz Chand Became The Top Agent In Danville, CA.

Jaz became the best agent in Danville, CA , thanks to her sales performance. Performance is public and verifiable: 18 sales in the last 12 months, 437 total to date, price range $345K-$2.5M, and an average sale of around $777K-all backed by 82 team reviews and 19 years of experience.

Recent closings span Concord, Brentwood, Rodeo, Pittsburg, and Antioch-useful context when advising Danville sellers on regional buyer demand and pricing bands.

“Every listing gets a custom plan-timing, prep, and marketing tuned to the micro-market,” Jaz said.

How Does Jaz Chand Compare to Other Agents in Danville?

Danville is a high-stakes market with thousands of active licensees competing for a relatively tight pool of listings.

Choosing an agent with verifiable production, consistent reviews, and fluency in local micro-markets matters more here than almost anywhere else in the East Bay.

Jaz’s public Zillow record shows 19 years of experience, 18 sales in the past 12 months, and 437 total closed transactions-with an average sale around $777K and a price band from $345K-$2.5M.

That span covers move-up homes as well as Danville’s upper tiers, which routinely trade above the overall town median.

In July 2025, Danville’s median sale price was about $1.51M (townwide), while 94506-home to many luxury enclaves-sat near $2.22M with quicker time to pending.

Jaz’s top end (to ~$2.5M) fits squarely inside the luxury bracket buyers and sellers expect in 94506, while her average deal size demonstrates range across broader East Bay price points.

The Jaz Team holds a near-perfect 4.9/5 from 82 Zillow reviews, with a mix of buy- and sell-side transactions. When you compare agents locally, look for this mix-volume plus sentiment-not just one or the other.

Many Danville-centric teams concentrate inside the 94526/94506 corridor; Jaz’s service map spans Diablo, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Concord, Brentwood, Antioch, Oakley and more. That wider reach can help import buyer demand to Danville listings-useful when marketing in the $1.5M-$2M+ band.

Against the backdrop of a $1.5M town median and a $2.22M luxury zip, Jaz brings provable experience, broad price coverage, high review quality, and East Bay-wide reach-the mix most sellers want when maximizing exposure, and most buyers want when targeting Danville’s micro-markets.

How does Jaz Chand price homes to attract multiple offers in Danville?

Jaz starts with a micro-market read rather than a townwide average-comps and absorption in West Side Danville (94526) versus 94506 can behave very differently. She prices inside real buyer pools (round-number bands where searches cluster) and watches days-to-pending by sub-area so “fresh” listings don’t overstay. In July 2025, Danville’s median was about $1.51M with ~28 days to sell, while 94506 ran ~$2.22M and ~21 days-useful guardrails when positioning a home for early offers.

How Does Jaz Chand Get The Highest ROI For Clients in Danville?

She focuses on fast, visible wins first: paint touch-ups, lighting swaps, hardware refresh, landscaping, and tight declutter-then layers professional staging where it will move the needle. NAR’s 2025 Profile of Home Staging reports that 83% of buyers’ agents say staging helps buyers visualize the home; many see 1-5% higher offers versus unstaged comps, with living rooms and primary bedrooms ranking most important. That data backs why Jaz prioritizes those rooms before photos.

What Marketing Does The Jaz Team Use for Danville Listings?

High-quality media is the baseline: pro photography, floor-plan/interactive layouts, video walk-throughs, and 3D virtual tours for appropriate properties. Industry standards from Zillow’s media arm highlight how listings that combine HDR photography, 3D tours, and floor plans give buyers more confidence online and drive higher engagement-especially in upper-tier Danville price points.

Why Home Buyers & Sellers In Danvilla Choose Jaz Chand

Clients repeat the same themes-communication, hustle, and clean closings:

“Highly recommended! Jaz patiently and expertly helped us navigate the home-buying process.” – Gabriela P.

“Went above and beyond… we closed in only five weeks.” – Ben I.

“Professional… suggested the right price and we had a buyer quickly.” – Site testimonial.

For sellers, that looks like exacting pricing, thoughtful prep, and outreach that highlights Danville advantages-parks, trail access, and proximity to downtown. For buyers, it’s tight search criteria, frank comps, and offers that win without overpaying.

About Jaz Chand and Homes With Accent (The Jaz Team)

Jaz Chand (CA DRE #01751823) leads The Jaz Team at Homes With Accent, serving Contra Costa County-including Danville, Alamo, Walnut Creek, San Ramon, Lafayette, Orinda, Moraga, Concord, Brentwood, and the greater East Bay.

Public stats show 18 sales in the past year and 437 total transactions, supported by 82 Zillow reviews and a consistent 4.9-star rating.

Contact:

Phone: (925) 250-9611

Email: Jaz@thejazteam.com

Website: homeswithaccent.com

