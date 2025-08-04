Jaycon Earns Prestigious ISO9001:2015 Certification, Strengthening Domestic Competitiveness

Orlando, Fla., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jaycon, a leader in full-service product design, prototyping, and contract manufacturing, proudly announces the successful completion of its ISO certification audit. This achievement significantly strengthens Jaycon’s reputation as a globally trusted and highly competitive manufacturer committed to delivering consistently high-quality products and services.

“Passing our ISO certification audit underscores Jaycon’s unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Jaycon CEO, Jiten Chandiramani. “This certification validates the quality and reliability of our processes, enhancing our position in the global market and offering greater assurance to our customers and partners.”

ISO certification involves a thorough evaluation of an organization’s quality management systems, operational processes, and compliance with international standards. Earning this certification indicates that Jaycon has met strict global standards to deliver consistent, high-quality products and services.

Jaycon’s customers, from innovative startups to global enterprises, can now have increased confidence in products manufactured and managed under internationally accredited processes.

“This certification directly reflects our team’s dedication to continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and manufacturing excellence,” added Chandiramani. “It empowers us to bring sophisticated hardware ideas to life efficiently and reliably.”

With facilities in the USA, India, Vietnam, and China, Jaycon continues to expand its global reach, serving diverse industries including consumer electronics, UAS motors, IoT, wearables, and augmented reality. The certification also lays a strong foundation for scaling Jaycon’s next-generation drone motor series, which has already garnered early attention from UAV developers and performance robotics teams.

For further information or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Eros Frazier

Business Development Associate

Jaycon

Phone: (321) 676-8985

Email: erosfr@jaycon.com

Website: www.jaycon.com

About Jaycon:

Jaycon specializes in product design, prototyping, and global contract manufacturing, providing turnkey hardware development solutions. Known for excellence in Design for Manufacturability (DFM) and Design for Assembly (DFA), Jaycon supports clients from concept through high-volume production.

