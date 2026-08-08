JAPAP Names Cheera Ella Winner of Inaugural Community Crowdfunding Challenge

Cameroonian cultural initiative receives 512 community votes and a USD 350 award

JAPAP has named Cameroonian entrepreneur and cultural advocate Cheera Ella as the winner of its inaugural Community Crowdfunding Challenge, held from July 5 to August 5, 2026.

Ella’s project, “Back to Our Roots,” received 512 verified community votes, exceeding the challenge’s qualifying threshold of 500 votes. She will receive a USD 350 award under the program’s published competition structure.

The project focuses on documenting and preserving elements of Cameroon’s cultural heritage while encouraging youth participation in traditional arts and community education.

Its proposed activities include documenting traditional songs, dances and oral histories; training young cultural facilitators; organizing cultural education programs; and supporting community events connected to Cameroonian heritage.

According to JAPAP, the challenge was created to assess participants’ ability to communicate their ideas, engage communities and build public support around proposed projects.

Community Voting Model

Although JAPAP describes the program as community crowdfunding, voters are not required to make financial contributions.

Participants publish their projects on the JAPAP platform and invite members of their communities to register and vote. Voting is free, and projects qualify for awards by reaching the thresholds established for each challenge.

The model differs from conventional donation-based crowdfunding, in which supporters contribute money directly to a campaign. JAPAP’s program instead uses community participation and voting as the basis for evaluating public engagement.

Through the process, participants gain experience presenting their projects, organizing outreach activities and communicating with potential supporters.

The inaugural edition was open to entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit organizations, students, researchers, associations and other project creators seeking support for community-focused initiatives.

Back to Our Roots

Ella developed “Back to Our Roots” to address the preservation of cultural practices and oral traditions that may receive limited documentation or participation from younger generations.

The project proposes educational and community-based activities intended to reconnect young people with traditional music, dance, storytelling and cultural knowledge.

It also seeks to create opportunities for young facilitators to participate in cultural education and community programming.

The project’s 512 votes represented the highest qualifying result in the inaugural JAPAP challenge.

In addition to receiving the award, Ella is expected to serve as a JAPAP Community Ambassador and participate as a member of the jury for future editions of the program.

In that capacity, she will contribute to the review of upcoming community projects while continuing her work on cultural preservation initiatives.

Second Challenge Scheduled for August 15

Following the conclusion of the first edition, JAPAP has scheduled its second Community Crowdfunding Challenge to begin on August 15, 2026.

Under the announced structure, participants in the second edition will be required to receive 1,200 community votes to qualify for a USD 1,000 award.

As with the first edition, voting will not require a financial contribution.

Participants will be able to publish projects covering areas such as entrepreneurship, education, arts, research, social development, technology and community services, subject to the program’s eligibility requirements and official rules.

JAPAP has also indicated that it plans to conduct additional challenges later in 2026. Proposed award amounts include USD 2,000 for an October edition and USD 5,000 for a December edition.

The timing, funding and eligibility requirements for future editions will be governed by the final schedules and rules published by JAPAP.

Supporting Community-Based Projects

JAPAP developed the challenge as part of its broader effort to provide project creators with a platform for presenting ideas and demonstrating community interest.

Rather than selecting projects solely through an internal grant-review process, the program incorporates public voting as one factor in determining whether a participant qualifies for an award.

The company said the model is intended to encourage participants to develop practical skills in communication, project presentation, digital outreach and community organization.

The completion of the inaugural challenge provides JAPAP with an initial framework for evaluating participation, voting activity and project engagement ahead of future editions.

About JAPAP

JAPAP is an African digital platform offering social networking, project publishing, community engagement and crowdfunding-related services. Through its Community Crowdfunding Challenge, the platform enables entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit organizations, students and other project creators to present initiatives and build public support through free community voting.

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SOURCE: Japap Technology PLC

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