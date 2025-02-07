January Recap: 11 Top Technology Press Releases
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire, including a flying motorcycle, new leadership at Sony Interactive Entertainment and a CES 2025 recap.
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the month’s most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here’s a recap of some of the past month’s most read- and engaged-with stories.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- XREAL Announces Groundbreaking Collaborations at CES 2025
The augmented reality company unveiled new and renewed collaborations with world-renowned industry leaders such as BMW Group, Google, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Bose, T-Mobile, Mawari and more.
- Fortune and Korn Ferry Reveal the 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies List
“The world’s most admired companies don’t earn their ranking through financial results alone. They also get there through the reputation of their leadership, their ability to attract and retain top talent, and a strong culture,” said Laura Manson-Smith, Korn Ferry’s global leader of organization strategy consulting.
- IBM to Acquire Applications Software Technology LLC, Bolstering Oracle Expertise to Help Clients Transform Their Operations
This acquisition supports IBM’s open ecosystem approach which allows it to meet clients where they are, bringing together whatever technology and expertise are needed across our expanding partner ecosystem to solve the client challenge.
- United Nations Development Programme and Stellar Development Foundation Join Forces to Advance Blockchain Solutions for Financial Inclusion
The collaboration will harness the Stellar network and open-source tools to enhance access to digital financial services, facilitate transparent and efficient cross-border transactions, and provide more secure, low-cost digital payment solutions.
- New Leadership at Sony Interactive Entertainment
“Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone. We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation,” said Hideaki Nishino, CEO, Platform Business Group.
- RICTOR Unveils the World’s First Amphibious Passenger Flying Motorcycle, Equipped with Automatic Route Planning and Takeoff/Landing System
The Skyrider X1, RICTOR’s latest breakthrough in the eVTOL field, elevates the concept of “future mobility” to unprecedented heights. Designed as an amphibious vehicle, it seamlessly combines land and air functionality, offering users the ultimate freedom in driving experiences.
- Epson Announces its First Direct-to-Film Printer
Designed to address the wants and needs of garment decorators looking for a versatile solution to embellish a wide variety of materials in an efficient manner with minimal cost, the SureColor G6070 is engineered to deliver reliability, ease of use, minimal maintenance, and consistent print quality.
- Innoviz, in Collaboration with NVIDIA, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Perception Software with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin at CES 2025, Unveiling New Software-Driven Features
Innoviz’s perception software, optimized to run with the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform, allows for real-time processing and advanced understanding of the vehicle’s environment, enabling exceptional object detection, classification, and tracking capabilities. This solution is poised to improve safety and performance across autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
- USNDA Forms Inter-Service U.S. Military Competitive Drone Teams, U.S. Marines First to Fight in International Military Drone Crucible Championship on Independence Day Week
The MDCC will be open to selected academic and civilian teams, showcasing drone technologies emerging from industry partners and classrooms across the nation. Both Full Sail University and University of Central Florida will award full scholarships to winners of the U.S. Drone Competition for prototype innovation.
- CoreWeave Announces Two Initial Data Centers Hosting NVIDIA Hopper GPUs Now Operational in the United Kingdom Accelerating AI Infrastructure
These sites will host some of Europe’s largest NVIDIA AI platform deployments powered by NVIDIA H200 GPUs and scaled with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, seeking to meaningfully advance the UK’s high-performance compute capability.
- Pimax debuts world’s first retina-level VR headset Crystal Super at CES2025
The Crystal Super is Pimax’s latest flagship headset, featuring a resolution of 3840×3840 per eye, meaning it’s the first VR headset reaching retina levels of clarity. Glass aspheric lenses provide 57 PPD at over 120° horizontal field of view, with an incredible brightness of 280 nits.
Trending Topics
Among the technology news that was distributed in January, the PR Newswire team was able to spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.
- An Alternative AI Model: DeepSeek: As AI continues to integrate closely with mainstream technology, the focus has primarily been on OpenAI. Its innovations have made AI a household word and until recently, it had not faced much competition. However, this month’s sudden rise of a possible competitor, DeepSeek, sent the AI community into a frenzy. The Chinese AI startup has been in the business since 2023, but it flew into the spotlight in January when its app became the most downloaded on Apple’s App Store, after it launched its R1 model. Companies have already started adopting R1, such as a Chinese automotive marketplace platform and a financial and taxation services firm. It’s also been made available on the Clarifai full-stack platform and been adopted by Microcloud for its holographic applications. As the year progresses, will DeepSeek maintain its newfound popularity and expand to become a global AI powerhouse? The PR Newswire team will be keeping tabs on related press releases in the coming months.
- CES 2025: CES, one of the biggest technology events in the world, kickstarted the year when it opened its doors in Las Vegas on Jan 7. Synonymous with the word innovation, the 3-day event brought together consumer technology companies of all kinds to put their most fascinating and futuristic innovations on display. AI integration was a major theme with firms going all in to integrate the technology into every sphere of life, from developments in automotive technology to robotics and optical fiber technology. Robotics saw a significant amount of innovation, including a chess playing robot, a robot companion and a walking assistance wearable robot. Multinational firms made their presence felt with keynotes from NVIDIA and X Corp, plus a look at Toyota’s Woven City. By the end, CES welcomed more than 141,000 attendees from around the globe and more than 4,500 exhibitors.
Looking Ahead: February is expected to bring further developments in the AI industry. How will OpenAI and other AI models respond to DeepSeek? The Gartner CIO Leadership Forum also has several scheduled events in February and will likely produce interesting updates in the technology space.
In the meantime, for further news on January’s trending topics, visit the CES 2025 and AI newsfeeds on prnewswire.com.
