Jane Coogan Urges Families To Create Simple Estate Plans Before Crisis

Attleboro attorney calls for practical, do it yourself first steps that cut delays and stress for loved ones

Jane Coogan, Partner at Coogan Smith, LLP, is asking families to act on estate planning now with simple, clear documents and a one page “map” of what to do. Coogan points to new national data showing that most Americans still do not have a will and that probate takes longer than people expect.

“Success looks like clarity,” said Coogan. “If your family can find one page that says who does what, when, and how, you have already done more than most households.”

Only about one third of Americans report having a will. Caring.com’s 2024 study found that just 32 percent had a will, and its 2025 update shows that figure fell further, with only 24 percent reporting a will and 13 percent a living trust.

Probate also lasts longer than many expect. A 2024 study reported an average timeline of 20 months from start to finish. In Massachusetts, estates cannot close until at least six months after a personal representative is appointed, and practitioner guidance places many administrations in the 12 to 18 month range.

“Families underestimate the time and the paperwork,” Coogan said. “Grief is hard. Guessing makes it harder. A simple plan removes guessing.”

Coogan’s approach is practical and local. She grew up in Attleboro, ran cross country at Bishop Feehan, and now raises two daughters in the same community she serves. “People I see at a YMCA board meeting are the same people I may help with a trust,” she said. “That keeps me accountable and focused on plain language.”

What people can do today

Coogan outlined do it yourself first steps that any household can start this week:

Make a one page map. List key contacts, assets, accounts, where documents are kept, and who has which role. Check beneficiaries on retirement accounts, life insurance, and payable on death accounts. Update them to match your intent. Sign core documents. A will, durable power of attorney, and health care proxy. Add HIPAA releases and basic guardianship language if you have minor children. Write a “what if” page. Note what to do if you sell the house, add a business partner, move states, or face long term care. Hold a short family meeting. Share the one page map. Confirm who will step into each role. Review every three to five years or after major life events.

“Knowledge is the start, but empathy is what makes a plan work,” Coogan said. “Use a three column choice sheet. Column one is simple. Column two is flexible. Column three is tax optimized. Pick the fit that your family can follow.”

Coogan also flagged workflow tips from her practice that people can adapt at home. Color code folders by topic. Use a checklist that mirrors the steps your court or advisor will follow. Keep signed originals in one labeled place. “Small systems prevent big problems,” she said.

The need is broad. Many adults delay planning because they feel they do not have enough assets or they plan to “get to it later.” In the 2024 study, 40 percent said they did not think they had enough to need a will.

“Estate planning is not only for wealthy families,” Coogan said. “It is for any family that wants to save time, money, and stress for the people they love.”

Download or draft a one page map tonight. Check your beneficiaries this week. Schedule a time to sign core documents next month. “Write the first paragraph last,” Coogan added. “Do the thinking, then give your family two sentences at the top that say what happens and who leads.”

For guidance or to schedule a meeting, contact Coogan Smith, LLP, 144 Bank St, Attleboro, MA 02703, 508 222 0002, or visit coogansmith.com.

About Jane Coogan

Jane Coogan is a Partner at Coogan Smith, LLP in Attleboro, Massachusetts. She focuses on estate planning, probate, business formation, and succession. She holds a BA from the College of the Holy Cross, a JD from Villanova University School of Law, and an LLM in Taxation. She serves on the Sturdy Memorial Hospital Foundation and the board of the Attleboro YMCA. She lives in Attleboro with her two daughters and their golden retriever, Clark. For more information, visit her website at https://www.janecoogan.com/

Media Contact

Jane Coogan

info@janecoogan.com

https://www.janecoogan.com/

SOURCE: Jane Coogan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire