James Oliver Joins Act Entertainment as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

JACKSON, MISSOURI, OCTOBER 15, 2024 —ACT Entertainment has appointed James Oliver to the position of Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. An experienced sales and marketing professional, Oliver has a demonstrated history of working in the professional audio industry. In his new role, Oliver will be primarily responsible for driving sales of PK Sound, which ACT represents in North America, as well as finding new ways to reach target audiences.

“We are pleased to have James join us in our efforts to increase ACT’s position as a leader in the professional audio market,” says Dale Williams, President and COO of ACT Entertainment. “James brings decades of technology-focused sales, marketing and strategic planning experience that will be pivotal in our initiatives. PK Sound has been a welcome addition to our wide array of product offerings, and I am confident that James will help further drive sales across all our product lines.”

Oliver previously served as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at PK Sound, following his role as Director of Marketing and Sales for Adamson Systems Engineering. Prior to that, Oliver led Toronto-based boutique web design agency, The Song Tree, which he founded in 2002. He also earlier worked with DDB Canada, a global ad agency, where he was responsible for direct marketing strategies for Dell Canada. Oliver studied advertising at Ontario’s Sheridan College, before earning bachelor’s degrees in communications and media from Western University in London, Ontario and Western Sydney University, in New South Wales.

“I have had the pleasure of working with ACT since the partnership with PK Sound was announced late last year, and I look forward to developing that relationship further now as a direct member of the ACT team,” says Oliver. “The ACT brand is renowned for breaking world leading professional AV solutions. The company has invested in the infrastructure, inventory and customer support teams that elevate the market position for the manufacturers and companies under their care. I’m excited to participate and bring a new dimension to the company’s already elite product portfolio.”