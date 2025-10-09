James Moore HR Solutions President Julie Kniseley to Lead Recruitment Workshop at the Concierge Medicine Forum

Seasoned HR leader will describe tools and strategies that help practitioners attract staff to elevate their practice’s brand and reputation

James Moore HR Solutions, a consultancy that provides businesses with solutions to enhance human resources outcomes, announced that its President Julie Kniseley will be featured as a speaker at the Concierge Medicine Forum. The event takes place at the Forsyth Conference Center in Cumming, Georgia, outside Atlanta. The Forum is hosted by Concierge Medicine Today, the pre-eminent trade journal and educational resource for professionals in the growing membership medicine space.

Kniseley’s session, “Recruit Staff Members That Reinforce Your Brand Value,” will be held on Thursday, October 16, at 10:30 a.m. The presentation will explore how practitioners can leverage effective recruiting techniques, including compensation analyses and AI-based human resources tools, to build a staff that is comfortable and proficient with providing the level of personal care that patients expect. Kniseley has decades of success improving outcomes through effective human capital management. She works with a range of practices, from start-up organizations to long-established healthcare offices. Her skillset encompasses recruitment, workforce development, employee/labor relations, audits, compliance, benefits, and compensation.

“Concierge medicine practices find themselves in a unique position where the demand for delivering consistent, high-touch care isn’t just a nicety, it’s absolutely fundamental to those businesses. Recruiting the right staff to embody these principles is critical for every provider,” said Kniseley. “I’m excited to speak at the Concierge Medicine Forum, educating attendees on how they can approach recruitment and retention to ensure they have the appropriate staff to best serve patients.”

James Moore HR Solutions delivers human capital consulting services to organizations across multiple markets including healthcare, manufacturing, government, and not-for-profit companies. The firm’s team of seasoned professionals have decades of experience helping clients navigate critical HR challenges, improve productivity, and build positive, sustainable workplace cultures.

To find out how James Moore HR Solutions can support healthcare companies and enhance their results through strategic HR services, visit www.jmco.com or https://www.jmco.com/hr-solutions/.

About James Moore

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing, and accounting and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions, and wealth management. James Moore’s team is comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in the construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit, and real estate sectors. Learn more at www.jmco.com.

