Jaguar Mining Reports Solid Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Driven by Strong Gold Prices and Pilar Performance

Jaguar Mining Inc. (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today filed its third quarter results, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://jaguarmining.com or its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

All financial and operating results for the third quarter reflect contributions solely from the Company’s Pilar mine, its only operating mine during the period. This compares to the third quarter of 2024, when the Company had two operating mines: Pilar and Turmalina. The Turmalina mine remains temporarily suspended following a slump of material at the dry-stack facility that occurred at the MTL complex on December 7, 2024. Rehabilitation work to ensure the stability of the Satinoco pile is well underway, and the Company currently expects operations at Turmalina to resume in the first quarter of 2026.

Gold production for the quarter totalled 10,002 ounces, entirely from the Pilar mine, compared to 16,912 ounces from both Pilar and Turmalina in the third quarter of 2024. This difference reflects the temporary suspension of operations at the Turmalina mine throughout the quarter.

Pilar continues todeliver a strong operating performance, producing 10,002 ounces of gold from 94,586 tonnes of ore, with a head grade of 3.68 g/t and a recovery rate of 89%. This compares to 10,433 ounces of gold from 97,000 tonnes of ore, with a head grade of 3.74 g/t and the same recovery rate, produced in the third quarter of 2024. The modest decrease of 431 ounces year-over-year was mainly due to slightly lower ore processed, while metallurgical performance remained stable. The lower head grade reflects the natural variability in the orebody and the specific mining sequence planned for 2025.

Gold sold for the quarter was 9,799 ounces, compared to 15,726 ounces sold in the third quarter of 2024. Realized gold price ¹ increased to $3,465 per ounce, representing a 40% increase from the $2,474 per ounce realized in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash operating costs ¹ for the quarter were $1,374 per ounce of gold sold and all-in sustaining costs (AISC)¹ were $2,063 per ounce, representing increases of 25% and 13%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2024. These increases mainly reflect the volume impact of 38% fewer ounces sold year-over-year, which spread fixed costs over fewer ounces. In addition, the quarter reflected targeted one‑time investments, including the installation of new exhaust‑ventilation fans at the Pilar mine, to ensure sufficient airflow to support deeper mining in the future.

Revenue for the quarter was $34.0 million, reflecting contributions solely from the Pilar mine, compared to $38.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, when revenue included ounces produced and sold from both the Pilar and Turmalina mines. Despite the lower number of ounces sold, the impact on revenue was partially offset by higher realized gold price year-over year.

Operating costs for the quarter were $13.5 million, compared to $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the quarter was $13.0 million ($0.16 per share), compared to net income of $2.3 million ($0.03 per share) in the third quarter of 2024. The increase mainly reflects an $8.0 million unrealized gain on a short-term investment and a $3.1 million net expense reversal of legal, recoverable tax, and other provisions.

Adjusted net income ¹ for the quarter was $7.8 million ($0.10 per share), excluding non-recurring items and their related tax implication. These adjustments mainly reflect $6.1 million in expenses related to the incident at the MTL complex, $2.9 million in recoveries from the reversal of a civil litigation provision, $8.0 million in unrealized gains on short-term investment, and $0.4 million in income tax expenses.

Free cash flow 1 for the quarter was $8.2 million, compared to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus asset retirement obligation expenditures, less sustaining capital. On a per-ounce basis, free cash flow increased to $835 per ounce of gold sold in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $306 per ounce of gold sold in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash position and working capital¹

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $52.0 million, a 12% increase from $46.4 million as of December 31, 2024 mainly reflecting the impact of higher realized gold prices. This amount excludes the net proceeds from the C$28 million bought deal private placement, which closed on October 15, 2025, subsequent to the quarter (see press release dated October 15, 2025, for further details).

Working Capital as of September 30, 2025 was $11.5 million, compared to working capital of $13.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Luis Albano Tondo, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar, commented : “We delivered solid financial results in the third quarter, with net income of $13.0 million and free cashflow of $8.2 million. This performance was driven by the steady contribution from our Pilar mine and a strong realized gold price, which helped mitigate the impact of operating a single mine during the period. We continued to advance rehabilitation work at Turmalina and remain on track for its expected restart in the first quarter of 2026. Our focus continues on disciplined management and maximizing value across our Brazilian portfolio.”

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. For more details, refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of the MD&A.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

($ thousands, except where indicated) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Financial Data Revenue $ 34,009 $ 38,910 $ 97,124 $ 116,266 Operating costs 13,465 17,313 37,093 55,525 Depreciation 3,128 4,941 9,119 19,930 Gross profit 17,416 16,656 50,912 40,811 Net income 12,998 2,304 4,760 18,600 Per share (“EPS”) 0.16 0.03 0.06 0.24 Adjusted Net income 1,3 7,774 2,304 24,988 18,600 Adjusted EPS 1,3 0.10 0.03 0.31 0.24 EBITDA 18,227 12,267 20,546 49,442 Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 15,523 19,853 59,808 53,555 Adjusted EBITDA per share 1,2 0.20 0.25 0.75 0.68 Cash operating costs (per ounce sold) 1 1,374 1,101 1,223 1,101 All-in sustaining costs (per ounce sold) 1 2,063 1,831 1,844 1,643 Average realized gold price (per ounce) 1 3,465 2,474 3,196 2,305 Cash generated from operating activities 7,049 12,751 19,129 41,626 Free cash flow 1 8,178 4,807 16,941 23,547 Free cash flow (per ounce sold) 1 835 306 559 467 Sustaining capital expenditures 1 4,431 9,650 11,410 21,055 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 1 8,211 866 13,406 8,510 Total capital expenditures 12,642 10,516 24,816 29,565

1 Average realized gold price, sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs, free cash flow, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section of the MD&A.

2 Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash items such as impairment, foreign exchange, stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments on short-term investments and write downs. For more details refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of the MD&A.

3 For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025, Net income was adjusted by $5.2 million and $20.2 million, respectively, to exclude certain non-recurring items and the income tax implication of said non-recurring items. The non-recurring items excluded are as follows: (i) $6.1 million and $35.3 million in Satinoco incident expenses in Q3 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, (ii) $2.9 million and $2.9 million in recoveries from reversals of civil litigation provisions in Q3 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, (iv) $8.0 million and $9.0 million unrealized gain on fair value adjustment of short term investment in Q3 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, and (iv) $0.4 million and $3.2 million in income tax expenses in Q3 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively. Adjusted net income for Q3 2024 and year-to-date 2024 do not include provisions of $6.0 million and $6.5 million, respectively.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Data Gold produced (ounces) 10,002 16,912 30,899 49,918 Gold sold (ounces) 9,799 15,726 30,329 50,440 Primary development (metres) 735 1,824 1,802 4,622 Exploration development (metres) – 89 – 567 Secondary development (metres) 1,007 1,411 2,665 3,706 Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (metres) 5,774 10,140 16,968 26,212

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The Company has included the following Non-GAAP performance measures in this document: cash operating costs per ounce of gold sold, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold, average realized gold price (per ounce of gold sold), sustaining capital expenditures, non-sustaining capital expenditures, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA and working capital. These Non-GAAP performance measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. More specifically, Management believes that these figures are a useful indicator to investors and management of a mine’s performance as they provide: (i) a measure of the mine’s cash margin per ounce, by comparison of the cash operating costs per ounce to the price of gold; (ii) the trend in costs as the mine matures; and (iii) an internal benchmark of performance to allow for comparison against other mines. The definitions of these performance measures and reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures to reported IFRS measures are outlined below.

Reconciliation of sustaining capital to non-sustaining capital expenditures 1

($ thousands) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sustaining capital 1 Primary development $ 2,255 $ 7,358 $ 6,435 $ 15,202 Brownfield exploration 146 358 578 998 Mine-site sustaining 1,704 1,832 3,684 4,545 Other sustaining capital 2 326 102 713 310 Total sustaining capital1 4,431 9,650 11,410 21,055 Non-sustaining capital (including capital projects) 1 Mine-site non-sustaining 3 2,596 (840 ) 4,099 5,534 Asset retirement obligation – non-sustaining 2 5,560 1,706 9,222 2,976 Other non-sustaining capital 1 55 – 85 – Total non-sustaining capital1 8,211 866 13,406 8,510 Total capital expenditures $ 12,642 $ 10,516 $ 24,816 $ 29,565

1 Sustaining and non-sustaining capital are non-GAAP financial measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section of the MD&A. Capital expenditures are included in the calculation of all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs.

2 Asset retirement obligation – non-sustaining is related to expenditures with dam closing projects. Payments related to the Company asset retirement obligation are classified as operating activities in accordance with IFRS financial measures.

3 For the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2025 Mine-site non sustaining includes $570 related to land acquired as part of the indemnization and $935 land acquired to ‘Esperança’ TSF. Both expenditures are related to resumption of MTL operations. Q3 2024 and YTD 2024 $nil.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow 1

($ thousands, except where indicated) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash generated from operating activities $ 7,049 $ 12,751 $ 19,129 $ 41,626 Adjustments Asset Retirement Obligation 5,560 1,706 9,222 2,976 Sustaining capital expenditures 2 (4,431 ) (9,650 ) (11,410 ) (21,055 ) Free cash flow $ 8,178 $ 4,807 $ 16,941 $ 23,547 Ounces of gold sold 9,799 15,726 30,329 50,440 Free cash flow per ounce sold $ 835 $ 306 $ 559 $ 467

1 This is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS.

2 Further details on the sustaining capital expenditures composition can be found on the reconciliation of sustaining capital and non-sustaining capital expenditures in the non-GAAP reconciliation.

Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs, All-In Sustaining Costs and All-In Costs per Ounce Sold 1

($ thousands, except where indicated) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating costs $ 13,465 $ 17,313 $ 37,093 $ 55,525 General & administration expenses 3 2,198 1,755 6,749 5,651 Corporate stock-based compensation 159 6 777 442 Sustaining capital expenditures 1 4,431 9,650 11,410 21,055 All-in sustaining cash costs 20,253 28,724 56,029 82,673 Reclamation (operating sites) (36 ) 64 (92 ) 208 All-in sustaining costs $ 20,217 $ 28,788 $ 55,937 $ 82,881 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 1,146 866 2,679 8,510 Exploration and evaluation costs (greenfield) 687 510 1,725 1,470 Reclamation (non-operating sites) 4,483 (59 ) 5,789 (125 ) Care and maintenance (non-operating sites) 4 9,847 166 27,961 506 All-in costs $ 36,380 $ 30,271 $ 94,091 $ 93,242 Ounces of gold sold 9,799 15,726 30,329 50,440 Cash operating costs per ounce sold 2 $ 1,374 $ 1,101 $ 1,223 $ 1,101 All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold 2 $ 2,063 $ 1,831 $ 1,844 $ 1,643 All-in costs per ounce sold 2 $ 3,713 $ 1,925 $ 3,102 $ 1,849 Average realized gold price $ 3,465 $ 2,474 $ 3,196 $ 2,305 Cash operating margin per ounce sold $ 2,091 $ 1,373 $ 1,973 $ 1,204 All-in sustaining margin per ounce sold $ 1,402 $ 643 $ 1,352 $ 662

1 Capital expenditures are included in our calculation of all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs.

2 Cash operating costs, all-in sustaining costs and all-in costs are all non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Results may not calculate due to rounding.

3 Does not include G&A expenses related to Onças de Pitangui (Q3 2025: $119 and YTD 2025: $167; Q3 2024 and YTD 2024 $nil).

4 Includes care and maintenance for Turmalina (resumption expenses, disbursements related to environmental and communities and land acquired as part of the indemnization and another one acquired as part of ‘Esperança’ TSF) and care and maintenance costs for Paciência and Roça Grande mines.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 1

($ thousands, except where indicated) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 12,998 $ 2,304 $ 4,760 $ 18,600 Income tax expense 1,135 3,401 2,266 7,923 Finance costs 934 1,588 4,298 2,889 Depreciation and amortization 3,160 4,974 9,222 20,030 EBITDA 1 $ 18,227 $ 12,267 $ 20,546 $ 49,442 Changes in other provisions and VAT taxes (3,050 ) 7,061 403 7,878 Satinoco event 6,127 – 35,333 – Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,108 519 11,783 (4,207 ) Stock-based compensation 159 6 777 442 Financial instruments (gain) (8,048 ) – (9,034 ) – Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 15,523 $ 19,853 $ 59,808 $ 53,555 Weighted average outstanding shares 79,313,603 79,236,709 79,343,786 79,132,709 Adjusted EBITDA per share 1 $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.75 $ 0.68

1 This is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS.

Working capital 1

($ thousands) September 30

2025 December 31

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,008 $ 46,357 Other current assets: Short term investment 10,896 1,438 Restricted cash 853 923 Inventory 15,617 15,343 Recoverable taxes 2,268 3,933 Other accounts receivable 55 328 Prepaid expenses and advances 1,048 2,226 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (21,140 ) (15,803 ) Notes payable (6,077 ) (3,044 ) Lease liabilities (924 ) (1,363 ) Current tax liability (7 ) (1,422 ) Other taxes payable – (487 ) Reclamation provisions (12,289 ) (8,585 ) Legal and other provisions (30,778 ) (26,174 ) Working capital 1 $ 11,530 $ 13,670

1 This is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Luis Albano Tondo, BSc Mining Eng, MEngSc, MBA, FAusIMM, who is also the CEO of Jaguar Mining Inc. and is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 46,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company’s principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is under review to restart in 2026. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.jaguarmining.com .

