Jade Leader Ornamental Jade Development and Marketing Update

Jade Leader Corp. (“JADE” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:JADE) is pleased to announce that in addition to continued market development of its Wyoming gem Jades, it is exploring expanded market development of its large volume of stockpiled Wyoming ornamental Jades. The Company collected over 22 tonnes of ornamental Jade as by-product to gem Jade harvesting during the initial trenching program on its 100% owned Wyoming properties, but regulations in place at the time did not allow for material to be sold. Since then, the regulations have changed and now allows the sale of this material, and the Company is investigating this stone’s potential use in high-end luxury architectural installations in addition to traditional carving and jewelry sectors.

Over the last years, innovators in the high-end luxury architectural space have been incorporating increasing amounts of natural stone elements in their designs. Simultaneously, advances in thin diamond wire stone cutting technology allows for the efficient cutting of large, highly translucent stone surfaces, for which our ornamental Jade is highly suited. LED backlighting of book-matched, thin cut Jade reveals dramatic patterns that capture creative designers’ imaginations. In-house testing indicates high suitability of our Jades for this market and results are illustrated in images 1 and 2 of this news release. They can also be seen in recently posted videos on YouTube at our Jade Leader Corp channel or on Instagram @jadeleadercorp.

“As we continue to introduce our gem quality Jades to the marketplace, the recently opening market for ornamental Jades, which has historically represented the bulk of our production, is a potential game changer,” said JP Jutras, P.Geol, President of the Company. “Our recent product development on incorporating ornamental Jade stone surfaces into high-end luxury builds indicates that the architectural space could be an excellent market for realizing the highest value for our large volumes of responsibly produced nephrite.”

Figure 1

1A: Field harvesting of natural nephrite jade blocks.

1B: Field cutting of Jade in a 24 inch saw to produce thin cut tiles.

1C: Field cut tile, roughly 8 by 9 inches, shown backlit in natural sunlight. Thickness is approximately 3 mm.

1D: Stone photographed in high resolution with LED backlighting in studio for CAD modeling.

1E: Single tile true to stone image.

1F: The original tile image is duplicated for digital modeling and assembly in a digital photomosaic.

1G: A digital prototype assembly of 4 tiles, showing natural patterns emerging from bookmatching techniques.

1H: As 1 G, with a completely different pattern created by digitally assembling the same tiles in a different way.

Figure 2

2A: Field cutting of a nephrite jade block to create thin (3-5 mm) plates.

2B: Field cut plate, shown backlit in natural sunlight, roughly 14 by 9 inches.

2C: Stone photographed in high resolution with LED backlighting in studio for CAD modeling. 2D: An area of the stone is selected as a rectangular surface for further CAD modeling.

2E: Single tile image is created from true to stone photography.

2F: Initial tile image is duplicated for digital modeling and assembly in a digital photomosaic. 2G: A digital prototype assembly of 4 tiles, showing natural patterns emerging from bookmatching techniques with rectangular shapes.

2H and 2I: As with 2G, with completely different patterns emerging from digitally assembling the same tiles in different ways.

Qualified person

Jean-Pierre Jutras, PGeol, president of the company, is the company’s qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras and Jade Leader personnel have maintained full chain of custody of all sample materials which are the subject of this update throughout the extraction and testing process and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.



About Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader, with a board of directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven records of discoveries, is led by J.P. Jutras, who is also an internationally recognized jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

“Jean-Pierre Jutras”

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.0464

Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as “expects”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates” and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader’s internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire