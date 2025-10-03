Jacob Zach Winsett Calls for Smarter Justice Through Rehabilitation

Former Judge and Attorney Highlights Community-Based Sentencing and What People Can Do to Support Change

Former judge and current attorney Jacob Zach Winsett is urging communities to rethink how justice is delivered, highlighting the importance of rehabilitation-focused sentencing. In a newly published feature article, “Jacob Zach Winsett: Big Ideas from the Courtroom to Private Practice,” he reflects on how alternative approaches can reduce repeat offences and strengthen communities.

“Being a judge means listening more than speaking,” Winsett says. “You’re not there to punish. You’re there to make sure the process is fair.”

According to the National Institute of Justice, nearly 68% of released prisoners are rearrested within three years in the United States. In the UK, Ministry of Justice figures show a reoffending rate of over 25% within one year of release. Winsett argues that community-based programs, like drug courts and rehabilitation services, can lower those numbers significantly.

“People don’t choose to get hooked,” Winsett says. “But they can choose to fight their way back. If we build the right path, more will take it.”

What People Can Do

Winsett stresses that change starts with individuals, not just lawmakers.

Volunteer with local re-entry or recovery programs.

Support youth sports and mentorship to give young people positive pathways.

Speak up at community meetings about sentencing policies and jail reform.

Take time to listen to people’s stories – not just their charges.

“When you treat someone like they can change, they often do,” Winsett adds. “That’s where the community comes in – giving them a reason to.”

Call to Action

The full article is available now. Readers are encouraged to learn more about local justice reform efforts and to ask their own leaders how communities can support rehabilitation and reduce reoffending.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Jacob Zach Winsett

Jacob Zach Winsett is a former judge and current attorney at Bob Zoss Law Office in Evansville, Indiana. His career includes roles as public defender, Drug Court advocate, magistrate, and judge. He remains active in youth mentorship, legal education, and community justice initiatives.

Contact:

info@zachwinsettattorney.com

SOURCE: Jacob Zach Winsett

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire