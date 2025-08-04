Jackie Barikhan Closes $8M Jumbo Purchase, Strengthening Role as California’s Go-to Jumbo Mortgage Expert
California Mortgage Expert Jackie Barikhan Helps Self-Employed Buyer Secure $8 Million Purchase/ Jumbo Home Loan Using Custom Financing Strategy and 1031 Exchange.
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Jackie Barikhan, a top-rated mortgage expert with Summit Lending, has successfully closed an $8 million jumbo purchase for an investment 1031 exchange, luxury property in Southern California, solidifying her position as a trusted resource for high-net-worth clients seeking creative mortgage solutions.
The borrower, a successful self-employed entrepreneur, faced hurdles with traditional underwriting due to complex income streams. Jackie and her team designed a custom jumbo loan strategy utilizing bank statements and asset-based underwriting to secure favorable terms, delivering a smooth, fast-closing process.
“This deal is a perfect example of what’s possible when you understand the needs of today’s high-income buyers. Jumbo loans can be complex, but they don’t have to be hard,” said Barikhan.
Barikhan, known for helping self-employed and high-income clients secure mortgages across California, specializes in jumbo, bank statement, and investment property loans.
About Jackie Barikhan
With over 20 years of experience and 100+ five-star reviews across Google, Facebook, and Zillow, Jackie Barikhan is one of California’s most trusted mortgage professionals. Her boutique approach ensures tailored financing solutions for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and luxury homebuyers.
