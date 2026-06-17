Jack Costigan Launches National Short-Term Rental and Investment Real Estate Division at Compass

For the First Time, Investors Evaluating Short-Term Rental, Vacation-Home and Second-Home Markets Across the Country Can Start From One Trusted Source – Instead of Cold-Searching for a Credible Expert in Each City

The short-term rental market is no longer a place where almost anything works. Many of the properties bought during the 2021-22 boom were priced on peak pandemic income, not on real estate. That income has normalized, and the market is now sorting: well-bought, well-run properties still sell fast, while overpriced ones sit.

That shift has left investors with a harder job and nowhere obvious to get help. As short-term rental markets have become more competitive, more regulated, and more dependent on local knowledge, investors need far more than a property search. They need advisory, underwriting guidance, regulatory awareness, and experienced local insight before they decide where and what to buy. And yet someone comparing Nashville, 30A, Scottsdale, and Park City still has to find a credible expert in each one, hope that person actually understands short-term rentals, and start the relationship over from scratch every time.

Jack Costigan, founder of The Costigan Group at Compass in Nashville, is launching STRI – short for Short-Term Rental & Investment – a national division at Compass built to fix exactly that. STRI gives short-term rental investors a single place to turn: vetted local specialists who underwrite the same way, know the rules on the ground, and can tell an investor whether a market actually works before they buy. Each market is covered by a few trusted specialists, so investors get real local depth and a choice of advisor, not a single name and a dead end. Costigan’s goal is for STRI to hold the highest standard of short-term rental representation in the country – the strongest roster of specialists in any market, vetted for real transaction experience, underwriting discipline, and command of local regulations, not simply a willingness to take the business.

“Short-term rental investing has changed dramatically,” Costigan said. “The days of buying almost anything in a popular vacation market and assuming it will work are over. An investor today is usually weighing several markets at once, and every one of them is different – the rules, the income, the seasonality, the resale. Until now there’s been no front door for any of it. You either knew somebody, or you started over in every city. STRI is the front door.”

For the investor, that means one point of contact instead of ten, and the same caliber of advice in every market: real underwriting, current regulations, and an honest read on demand before a dollar is committed. Instead of relying on a general online search to find someone who understands vacation-rental underwriting, local ordinances, seasonality, and resale strategy, an investor can begin with a division built specifically around that expertise.

STRI is launching across the markets where this kind of buying happens – Nashville; 30A and the Florida Panhandle; Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Sevierville; Scottsdale and Phoenix; Palm Springs; Charleston; the beaches of South and North Carolina; Blue Ridge; Broken Bow; Big Bear; Park City; and other high-demand destinations – with a small group of vetted specialists in each one.

The division also gives sellers of short-term rental and investment property a stronger platform, putting specialized listings in front of advisors whose clients are actively buying income-producing real estate. And for agents who have built a genuine specialty in this niche, STRI offers a way to collaborate, share standards, and connect around one of the most specialized corners of residential real estate.

“The whole point is trust,” Costigan said. “An investor should be able to land in any market and know the people they’re talking to are among the best in the country at this – not just real estate agents who’ll also do short-term rentals. We’re setting out to build the highest standard of short-term rental representation in the country – the strongest roster of specialists in every market we touch. Honestly, it’s a dream team for short-term rental investors: the best advisors in each market, all in one place.”

About STRI

STRI – short for Short-Term Rental & Investment – is a national division at Compass, founded by Jack Costigan of The Costigan Group, that brings together vetted short-term rental and investment specialists. It gives investors, sellers, and second-home buyers a single, trusted place to evaluate the country’s leading vacation-rental, short-term rental, and investment markets – with a focus on investment underwriting, regulatory awareness, and experienced local representation. Each market is served by a few vetted specialists, so investors get both local depth and a choice of trusted advisor. STRI’s aim is to bring together the strongest roster of short-term rental specialists in the country, held to the highest standard of representation.

About Jack Costigan

Jack Costigan is the founder of The Costigan Group at Compass in Nashville, Tennessee. Specializing in short-term rental, luxury, relocation, and investment real estate across Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee, Costigan is known for a data-driven approach that helps clients understand the numbers, the neighborhood, and the long-term value behind every decision. He has been recognized for his short-term rental expertise and continues to advise buyers, sellers, and investors across some of Nashville’s most competitive residential and investment markets.

CONTACT: Jack Costigan | 9198898195 | Thecostigangroup.com | STRDivision.com | jack.costigan@compass.com

SOURCE: The Costigan Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire