J.S. Held Experts Reveal Critical Role of Geology, Groundwater, and Geometry in Construction and Engineering

JERICHO, N.Y., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces a groundbreaking article titled “The 3 Gs: Geology, Groundwater, and Geometry in Origin & Cause Analyses,” highlighting how understanding the interplay of geology, groundwater, and geometry is crucial for construction project design, implementation, and management. The piece is authored by three distinguished J.S. Held experts – Sharkey Bowers, Scott Hollingsworth, and Richard Stahl – and emphasizes the role of these factors in determining engineering design and construction methods for area development and repairs.

J.S. Held global expertise in geology, groundwater, and geometry applied to forensic investigations and assessments.

“The ‘3 Gs’ are not just academic concepts; they have real-world implications that affect our daily lives and the decisions we make in construction, urban planning, and environmental management,” says Sharkey Bowers, a senior engineer at J.S. Held.

The article presents compelling case studies, including the formation of the Venice Lagoon and the development of the Los Angeles Basin, to illustrate how the “3 Gs” have influenced human settlement patterns and urban growth throughout history. It also highlights how these principles apply to modern engineering challenges, such as those encountered in J.S. Held’s forensic architecture and engineering work for a dispute related to a light train line project, a multimillion dollar case where J.S. Held experts partnered with in-house construction insurance claims experts to determine the reasonable delay attributable to the deficiencies caused by the water infiltration.

Scott Hollingsworth, a professional geologist at J.S. Held, adds, “By exploring the geology and groundwater characteristics of a given site, we’re offering valuable insights which can identify potential hazards such as sinkholes or problematic soils. This information can aid professionals across multiple industries in making informed decisions.”

The article leverages London-based geotechnical engineer and forensic investigator Richard Stahl’s 30+ years of international experience with notable assignments that include flooding investigations and remediation in the Bahamas, shallow and deep excavations in North America, tunneling in Asia and North America, and slopes, water resource, and mine tailings dams in North and South America and Australasia.

The piece also addresses modern-day natural resource and infrastructure development initiatives. “Understanding the interplay of geology, groundwater, and geometry is essential for predicting and mitigating risks associated with our built environment including natural and man–made slopes, dams, and subsurface advances including deep excavations and tunnels,” notes Richard Stahl, a professional geotechnical engineer and investigator at J.S. Held.

Further principles discussed in the article have broad applications in the field, as demonstrated by J.S. Held’s work on projects such as the investigation of a novel foundation system failure and a penstock damage assessment involving finite element modeling and rockfall analysis and 3D animation presented at trial.

This publication demonstrates J.S. Held’s commitment to sharing expertise and advancing knowledge in critical areas of environmental and engineering sciences. The firm’s experts regularly contribute to industry publications, providing valuable insights drawn from their extensive experience in complex consulting engagements.

