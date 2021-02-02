Ivanti Wavelink Expands Market-Leading Velocity Platform

New Solutions Directory and Rapid Validation Capabilities Enable Device Manufacturers Serving the Supply Chain and Warehousing Industries to Self-Validate Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced the launch of Ivanti® Wavelink® Velocity Solutions Directory. The new directory enables device manufacturers offering solutions for the supply chain and warehousing industries to now rapidly validate their solutions for the Ivanti Wavelink Velocity platform. It also provides a centralized portal where Ivanti Wavelink solution partners and customers can gain access to information on validated devices.

“Ivanti Wavelink is proud to be the first to offer this type of solutions directory to our partners and customers,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “This is a competitive advantage we extend to device manufacturers that accelerates engagement and improves their time-to-revenue by eliminating what is typically a lengthy validation process. Now, partners and customers are able to immediately leverage their Ivanti Wavelink Velocity validated devices within their environments.”

Through the Ivanti Wavelink Solutions Directory, hardware and device manufacturers can rapidly validate their rugged industrial and consumer-grade devices running Android, iOS or Windows-based operating systems.

“Point Mobile is pleased to be among the first rugged hardware manufacturers to leverage the new Ivanti Wavelink Solutions Directory platform to validate a range of powerful handheld devices for use with Velocity-powered supply chain and warehouse applications,” said DM Jang, CEO, Point Mobile. “Together, we are speeding the time to value of our combined solution while improving the productivity and accuracy of today’s modern enterprises.”

For solution provider partners and customers, the Ivanti Wavelink Velocity Solutions Directory provides a single portal for accessing fully validated Ivanti Wavelink devices. Ivanti Wavelink Velocity is deployed on more than 14 million devices today, which are used to modernize supply chain and warehousing operations. As part of this, Ivanti Wavelink has validated over 50 enterprise rugged mobile devices with 10 device manufacturers, including Zebra, Honeywell, Apple, Samsung, Point Mobile, CypherLab, and JLT Mobile.

Availability

Ivanti® Wavelink® Velocity Solutions Directory can be accessed at https://solutionsdirectory.ivanti.com/.

About Ivanti Wavelink

Ivanti Wavelink software enables organizations to leverage modern mobile technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve productivity, picking accuracy, and reduce risks without modifying backend IT systems. It’s been deployed with 10,000+ customer on over 5 million devices. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, which automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service cloud to edge. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2021, Ivanti. All rights reserved.

Contacts

