Ivanti Named Android Enterprise Gold Partner

Ivanti meets advanced Android Enterprise program requirements across partners expertise, product excellence, and performance

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, has achieved Gold status in the Android Enterprise Partner Program by meeting business, product and performance requirements. Ivanti has been a partner in the Android Enterprise Recommended program since 2016. The expertise Ivanti has consistently developed and demonstrated since that time means that customers of Ivanti Neurons for MDM can be confident that their Android devices are secure and compliant.

The Android Enterprise Partner Program enables partners to build, sell, and support Android Enterprise products, services and solutions while delivering invaluable training, support, sales, and marketing resources. These new resources will help Ivanti further extend its leadership position in securing and protecting Android devices.

“We are excited to welcome Ivanti to the Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Gold partner,” said Ken Schutt, Director of Android Enterprise Partnerships. “By becoming a Gold partner, Ivanti’s customers will have access to a wide range of resources, including training, support, and marketing materials.”

Today, customers who have deployed Ivanti Neurons for MDM in their organization can manage and protect any device or operating system while improving productivity, from a single cloud-based solution.

“We are thrilled to be a Gold partner in the Android Enterprise Partner Program,” said Michelle Hodges, Senior Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances at Ivanti. “We are proud to have met the advanced requirements necessary to be recognized as a Gold partner and to continue our rich partnership with Android Enterprise. This is an important validation of our solutions and the superior service we offer to the enterprise through our Everywhere Ecosystem strategy. With Ivanti Neurons our customers’ security posture is bolstered because they can discover, manage and secure all their Android devices with one solution.”

“We trust Ivanti with the security and management of all our iOS and Android devices that our team uses to stay productive,” said Eric Zweigbaum, Director of IT at Conair. “With Ivanti our mobile infrastructure is much more scalable and cost effective to manage, simplifying access to critical apps for our workforce. Ivanti provides secure access and zero-day support for every new device or app we deploy.”

