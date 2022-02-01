ITS Industry Veteran to Lead Applied Information Traffic Intersection Controller Applications and C-V2X Integration Business

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3G—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today that Mike Clance has joined the Company as Vice President of Controller Business Development.

Mr. Clance will lead Applied Information’s partner relations with traffic signal controller manufacturers and customers and help develop and integrate Connected Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) applications involving traffic signals and other control devices.

“Mike’s experience and reputation in the transportation industry make him the ideal person to build on our relationship with traffic signal controller manufacturers and to bring additional features and applications to our customers,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information, Inc. “We look forward to his contributions and welcome him to Applied Information.”

“Traffic intersections are a major part of our daily lives. Whether driving, biking or walking, we all interact with intersections every day. I’m very excited to be joining Applied Information and using the latest technology to improve the efficiency and safety of our intersections,” said Mr. Clance.

A 1988 graduate of Oglethorpe University, Mike Clance has more than 30 years of experience in the traffic and transportation industry as a software engineer, solutions architect, systems integrator, project manager and product manager. In these roles Mike has been responsible for managing software development projects and software engineering teams, both locally and internationally. Mike has also managed customer relations and delivered key transportation projects for these customers. He has extensive experience in systems design, software design and development, system integration and troubleshooting and debugging. Mike has been a part of key industry firms such as TransCore, Siemens, Kimley-Horn, and Intelight/Q-Free. He unites his broad ITS knowledge with a commitment to open standards and developing efficient, cost-effective, and game-changing traffic management solutions both locally and internationally.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information’s core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information’s products are deployed in more than 1,000 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

