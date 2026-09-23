Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP) Team with SHARE to Connect Filmmakers with Investment Capital

Partnership combines IWP’s investor-focused financing model with SHARE Studios’ creator infrastructure to help filmmakers fund projects while retaining intellectual property ownership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP), an Agentic financing platform focused on de-risking capital for creative small businesses, has partnered with SHARE to create a new pathway for independent filmmakers to access financing while maintaining ownership of their intellectual property and participating in the long-term financial upside of their projects.

The alliance combines IWP’s investor-focused capital de-risking strategies with SHAREs’ collaborative infrastructure, profit-sharing models and distribution networks. Together, the companies aim to address one of independent filmmaking’s persistent challenges: connecting creators and their projects with investment capital while providing a structure that allows filmmakers to retain control of their work.

IWP’s funding model connects investors with creator-led projects, without requiring creators to surrender their intellectual property. Led by Bruce Waynne and Itibari Zulu, IWP brings experience across entertainment and finance to channel investment capital into the creator economy.

“This partnership addresses access to capital while recognizing that funding a project shouldn’t mean giving away rights,” adds Bruce Waynne, CEO of IWP. “We are creating a stronger connection between investors, creators, and the financial value generated by the creator economy.”

Through the association, IWP’s financing model will be paired with SHAREs’ platform, which provides filmmakers with tools to connect, build crews, structure projects and negotiate transparent backend profit-sharing agreements.

SHARE’s infrastructure is designed to help creatives mobilize communities, organize independent productions and maintain control over their work. When combined with IWP’s capital resources, the companies intend to provide filmmakers with both financing opportunities and the infrastructure needed to prepare and advance projects.

“As a filmmaker myself, I’ve spent years navigating the same frustrating catch-22 so many creators face: agents and managers often want financing in place before giving you access to talent, while investors want recognizable talent attached before they’ll consider funding the project,” explains Erin Norman, CEO & Co-Founder of SHARE Studios. “When I learned about IWP and met their team, I felt genuinely hopeful about what this could mean for the future of our industry. It can get crews back to work, creating sustainable careers and help reshape a financial system that is long overdue for change.”

Filmmakers and creators can register for early access and begin preparing their projects ahead of upcoming funding opportunities through IWP.

Following an initial email registration, creators will be guided through five steps intended to help organize and strengthen their projects for future funding consideration.

Filmmakers are encouraged to assemble key project elements including cast, crew, production materials, budgets and other relevant information so projects are prepared when IWP funding opportunities become available and investor review begins.

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About IWP: IWP is an Agentic financing platform that provides the infrastructure layer for entrepreneurs, powered by the PLUG, IWP’s dedicated funding agent. www.iwp.fund

About SHARE Studios: SHARE is a platform that enables filmmakers to connect, build teams, structure transparent profit-sharing and mobilize audiences to fund and distribute independent projects. www.thesharestudio.com

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Tammy Lynn, Spotlight PR Company

310-867-1952 / 423297@email4pr.com

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SOURCE Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP)