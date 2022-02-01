Italian EDM Artist Giacomo “jayover” Uber Works On-the-go With KRK

GoAux 4 Portable Studio Monitor Helps the Songwriter/Producer Craft a Unique Sound From Anywhere

PADOVA, ITALY, DECEMBER 14, 2023 ― Producer, Writer, and Artist Giacomo Uber, also known as jayover, fell in love with electronic music and music production when he was a kid, and has been pursuing these passions ever since. While working in his Italy-based studio, Area 23, Giacomo has produced and written music for artists such as Gabry Ponte, Don Diablo, LUM!X, Martin Jensen, and JP Cooper, among others, cumulating in around 400 million streams and two gold records. Giacomo’s love for creating music has also translated into his personal career, where he works on his current artistic project, “jayover.”

As someone who is constantly on the move, Giacomo needs the proper tools to help him create his long list of projects, no matter where he finds himself. That is why he turned to the KRK GoAux 4 Portable Studio Monitor System. “I travel quite often, so having portable speakers is great for when I am on the go,” he says. “Usually, when I’m not in my studio, I work on headphones, but that can get tiring after a while. Having small reference speakers like the KRK GoAux helps so much. I use them mainly when I am writing and starting productions; I think those are the scenarios where they really shine.”

Giacomo says that one of his favorite features of the KRK GoAux 4 is the built-in auto-calibration system. “Obviously, hotels and living rooms are not meant to be studios, so the acoustics in these spaces can be a problem,” he explains. “With the auto-calibration system of the KRK GoAux, I can improve the sound of a space in just a couple of minutes! I take them with me quite often, so that’s important. They’re also great for outdoor spaces ― I use them in my garden when I get tired of staying inside my studio. Overall, the KRK GoAux work very well, and having the bag is a plus to carry and protect them!”

While he more recently began using the GoAux, KRK monitors are not new to Giacomo. “I first heard about the brand about ten years ago while watching tutorials on the internet and seeing KRK monitors being used,” he explains. “After that, I started working on a pair of my friend’s ROKIT 6s, and KRK monitors have been my go-to ever since. I can’t wait to bring the GoAux with me to southern Italy on holiday and write music on the beach.”

Giacomo has always had a strong interest in music; he played the drums for a funk band at age 10 and studied music theory in school. Since then, Giacomo has focused on dance and electronic music and has written and produced a variety of songs, such as “In The Club” and “What Happened.” He also formed and is a part of the Italian music duo Out Of Sound with Italian Singer and Songwriter Mattia Lever. The duo has produced multiple tracks, including “Nobody to Love” and “Sweet Like Chocolate.”

In 2022, Giacomo decided to focus on his work as “jayover” and produced “Talk Talk,” his first collaboration with Italian DJ Alex Gaudino and Musical Artist Tobtok. Since then, Giacomo has worked with legendary Italian Musician Gabry Ponte and English Singer Conor Maynard to create “Another Night,” which has millions of streams on various music platforms. Giacomo has also worked with labels such as Sony Music, Polydor (Universal Music), and Virgin Records for both his professional production and writing work and his personal project, jayover. With many releases coming up for jayover, Giacomo is excited to continue to write and produce with his KRK GoAux by his side.