Irving Resources Announces Results of AGM

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its annual general meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 20, 2025 at which:

the incumbent directors of Irving, being Kevin Box, Douglas Buchanan, Quinton Hennigh, and Akiko Levinson were all re-elected as directors for the coming year; and

Davidson & Company LLP, the incumbent auditor, was re-appointed auditor of Irving.

About Irving:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

