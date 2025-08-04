IRS Begins Scrutinizing “Cash-Only” Businesses in 2025 – Clear Start Tax Shares What to Expect

New IRS enforcement initiative targets restaurants, salons, and other cash-heavy operations as audit risk rises in 2025

The IRS is ramping up its scrutiny of “cash-only” businesses in 2025, renewing enforcement efforts aimed at industries known for limited electronic records and underreported income. Restaurants, barbershops, nail salons, convenience stores, and similar businesses could face increased audit activity, according to tax professionals closely following the agency’s shift.

Clear Start Tax, a national tax resolution firm, is advising small business owners who rely on cash transactions to take proactive steps to ensure their books are in order and avoid unnecessary penalties.

“The IRS is targeting businesses with high cash volume because they often lack digital documentation, which makes them easier to flag for underreporting,” said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. “This year, the agency has new tools and data analytics that make it much easier to spot discrepancies in cash-heavy operations.”

The enforcement push comes as part of a broader IRS strategy to close the “tax gap” – the difference between taxes owed and taxes actually collected – with the help of increased funding and advanced AI audit filters. Officials have stated they will focus on industries with historical patterns of noncompliance, particularly where income may be hidden or underreported.

“We’re seeing a clear pattern: if your business isn’t using point-of-sale systems or bank deposits to track revenue, you’re at greater risk,” the Clear Start Tax spokesperson added. “Even businesses that aren’t intentionally evading taxes could get caught up in this if their recordkeeping is sloppy or inconsistent.”

Clear Start Tax recommends that cash-based businesses conduct internal reviews, reconcile deposits with reported income, and consider working with professionals to prepare for potential audits. The firm has already seen a rise in inquiries from business owners seeking advice on how to respond to IRS notices or suspected underreporting claims.

“Our message is simple – don’t wait for a letter from the IRS. Get ahead of it,” said the spokesperson. “A few small adjustments in how you document income today could save you thousands down the line.”

The IRS has not announced specific audit targets, but experts say businesses operating with limited digital financial trails are already on the radar.

