IronSpark Studios Launches in Birmingham, AL

IronSpark is a new creative studio focused on animation, game development, and interactive experiences.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Storytelling has a new home in Birmingham, Alabama, with the launch of IronSpark Studios, a creative media company focused on animation, game development, and interactive experiences. Guided by its mission to build stories that engage, excite, and entertain, IronSpark Studios develops original and client-driven intellectual property and digital experiences.

Production is shifting away from traditional big studios and moving rapidly toward independent creators and agile, small studios. Founded on the belief that world-class creative belongs in Birmingham, IronSpark Studios collaborates with local creatives, businesses and organizations while working to attract animation, game development and interactive media production to the region.

“Our vision is to create experiences that inspire audiences, spark imagination and leave a lasting impact,” said Brass Bralley, co-founder and managing director. “We believe Birmingham is a place where creative talent can grow, collaborate and help shape the future of storytelling.”

The studio operates through three divisions—Animation, Games and Interactive—creating content for film, commercial projects, video games, immersive exhibits and emerging digital experiences.

IronSpark Studios is partnering with clients and intellectual property owners while developing original projects of its own, helping bring more animation, game development, and interactive media production to Birmingham.

“I’ve chosen to build many businesses in the Birmingham ecosystem, and the choice to build IronSpark here was a simple one,” said Mazi Rasulnia, co-founder and consulting partner. “Birmingham has a vibrant community of innovators and creators, and IronSpark will be a great addition.”

Among those projects is its first original animated short film, The Purple Sky Peanut Butter Club. Based on a true story of heroism and sacrifice, the dialogue-free animated short explores the power of small traditions and their ability to provide healing through grief and transcend generations.

“The stories we create are meant to connect people,” said Wink Winkler, co-founder and head of creative. “Whether that’s through film, series, a video game or an interactive experience, at the end of the day, the story is at the heart of everything we create.”

Contact: Brass Bralley, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Brass@ironsparkstudios.com

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SOURCE IronSpark Studios