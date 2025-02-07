iQIYI sees surge in viewership during Chinese New Year: users favor classic IPs, long and short content, and strong interaction

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Feb. 5, iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, released its viewership data and content trends for the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday period (Jan. 28 to Feb. 4). Classic IPs, including blockbuster films, served as a powerful foundation, driving a surge in online viewership of related content and fueling platform-wide engagement. Meanwhile, content diversity, including a mix of long-form videos and mini-dramas, further captivated audiences, highlighting the evolving content preferences of users. Data also revealed that users enjoy interacting with iQIYI’s content, with a 118% year-on-year increase in bullet comments and a surge in offline IP-based VR immersive theater experiences.

Variety Show Drives Strong Viewership Engagement

As families gathered to celebrate the holiday, iQIYI’s variety show channel emerged as the category with the highest viewing time. The 2025 Spring Festival Gala, produced and broadcast by China Media Group (CMG), continued its reign at the top of the variety show rankings with impressive viewership numbers. On iQIYI International, the global livestream of the event saw a remarkable 135% year-on-year increase in average viewing time per user.

iQIYI’s original variety shows also delivered exceptional results, with the travel-themed reality show “The Blooming Journey” topping the content popularity rankings within the channel, and comedy hits like “The King of Stand-Up Comedy” continuing to attract strong audience engagement. The platform’s iconic comedy IP, “Super Sketch Show,” saw a noticeable boost in viewing time, with Seasons 1 and 2 experiencing increases of 18% and 26%, respectively, compared to the pre-holiday period.

Cast members from iQIYI’s comedy shows also appeared at the 2025 Spring Festival Gala, showcasing their entertaining sketches and reinforcing iQIYI’s role in nurturing the next generation of comedic talent.

New Dramas Spark Interest in Past Favorites

iQIYI’s extensive lineup of premium dramas resonated strongly with viewers during the holiday period, with series including “The White Olive Tree,” “Moonlight Mystique,” “Drifting Away,” “Unbreakable 2,” and “TRITENT 2” dominating the content popularity rankings. Notably, the success of “Unbreakable 2” renewed interest in this highly acclaimed drama IP, with viewing time for Season 1 soaring nearly tenfold compared to last year’s CNY holiday.

As part of its renowned suspense-themed drama brand, “Light On Theater,” iQIYI launched the highly anticipated series “Let Wind Go By” and “Drifting Away.” These new releases further fueled interest in suspense dramas, with a 22% increase in overall viewing time for “Light On Theater” content compared to the pre-holiday period.

Meanwhile, mini-dramas continued to gain traction, with data indicating that viewers aged 35 and below comprised over 70% of the audience.

Sequel Success Draws Viewers to Rediscover Related Films

The record-breaking box office performance of sequels to popular IP films during the holiday significantly boosted interest in earlier titles and related content on iQIYI. For example, the predecessor of “Ne Zha 2” experienced a remarkable 624% increase in viewing time compared to the pre-holiday period.

Similarly, the release of “Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants” reignited enthusiasm for other martial arts films inspired by Louis Cha (Jin Yong)’s legendary works, with related content seeing a 1,306% rise in viewing time.

The data also revealed an uptick in viewership for iQIYI’s animation and kids’ content. The original production “How Dare You!?” saw a 27% increase in viewing time compared to the pre-holiday period, while beloved animated IPs such as “PAW Patrol” and “Peppa Pig” ranked among the top five in user viewing time.

Enhanced Viewer Engagement Through Technology

With 70% of iQIYI users considering bullet comments an essential part of their viewing experience, the platform saw a 118% year-on-year increase in bullet comments. Fans also actively engaged in AI-powered chats with fictional characters from iQIYI’s hit shows, bringing these characters to life and driving content engagement.

Moreover, iQIYI expanded the reach of its premium IPs beyond the screen through offline experiences. The VR immersive theater “Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West,” launched by iQIYI, became a cultural tourism highlight in several Chinese cities during the holiday. Data revealed a 206% increase in visitor numbers compared to the pre-holiday period, while viewing time for the series it’s based on also grew.

