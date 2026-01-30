iQIYI Reaches New Heights: 880 Invention Patents Filed in 2025, Over Half Driven by AI Innovation, Further Building Up Its AIGC Leadership

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, has released its 2025 annual patent report, marking a record-breaking year of innovation. The company filed 993 new patents over the past year, including 880 invention patents and 12 high-value patents, both setting five-year records. With these achievements, iQIYI proudly entered the Top 100 Chinese Enterprises for Valid Invention Patents.

Recognized as a National Intellectual Property Demonstration Enterprise, iQIYI’s growing portfolio of over 12,000 patent applications reflects its long-term commitment to technological leadership and creative excellence. These innovations not only solidify iQIYI’s competitiveness but also provide new momentum for the sustainable development of China’s entertainment industry.

AI-Powered Innovation Across the Creative Pipeline

In 2025, AI became central to iQIYI’s innovation strategy — with over half of its new patents focused on AI applications across content creation, production, distribution, and immersive experiences. Building on its expertise on content creation, iQIYI launched Script Studio, an AI-driven tool for plot evaluation, character development, and narrative refinement. Leveraging advanced large-model capabilities, it can review full scripts in just 30 minutes, analyzing emotional arcs, pacing, and character interactions to identify inconsistencies and redundancies. This compresses weeks of manual work into hours and addresses a long-standing gap in intelligent script evaluation. By the end of 2025, Script Studio had evaluated more than 17,000 scripts.

Scaling AI-Generated Animation and Beyond

In the second half of 2025, iQIYI tackled the challenge of maintaining consistency in AI-generated animation for long-form videos by developing a multi-agent content creation solution that converts scripts directly into animated content. Each AI agent handles a specific stage—such as script breakdown, character and scene development, storyboarding, and video generation—with coordinated checks to ensure narrative coherence from script to final cut. This patented technology is progressing toward full deployment and will support large-scale production of animation, short dramas, and interactive content.

Expanding the Boundaries of Immersive Entertainment

Beyond digital screens, iQIYI’s innovation extends into VR and immersive entertainment. In 2025 alone, the company filed nearly 20 patents to enhance VR sensory immersion, covering motion tracking, audio, lighting, and gesture interactivity. These technologies are already applied in iQIYI’s immersive theaters and will be introduced to a wider audience with the opening of iQIYI Land Yangzhou on February 8, 2026, where visitors can explore cinematic worlds through advanced immersive entertainment.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-reaches-new-heights-880-invention-patents-filed-in-2025-over-half-driven-by-ai-innovation-further-building-up-its-aigc-leadership-302674924.html

SOURCE iQIYI Inc.