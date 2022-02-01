iPhone 14 & 14 Pro Deals & Sales List (March 2023) Researched by Deal Stripe

Compare the top Apple iPhone 14 deals and sales for March 2023, comparing the top savings on iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max carrier and unlocked phones

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro deals for March 2023, including offers from AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity and Walmart. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Apple unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14, on September 07, 2022, and it was released to the public on September 16, 2022. The device boasts a sleek and slim design, with dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm and weighing in at 172g. The front and back of the phone are made of Corning-made glass while the frame is crafted from aluminum.

The iPhone 14’s Super Retina XDR OLED display measures 6.1 inches and has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, with a pixel density of 460 ppi. The display supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, reaching up to 800 nits of brightness in high ambient light conditions and up to 1200 nits in HDR. Additionally, the phone is protected with Ceramic Shield glass and is IP68 dust and water-resistant.

Running on iOS 16 and powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 promises a powerful and efficient performance. The phone comes with a 6GB RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB, which cannot be expanded through a microSD card.

The device features a dual-camera system consisting of a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, both with sensor-shift optical image stabilization. The phone’s front camera boasts a 12 MP sensor and is paired with a SL 3D depth/biometrics sensor. The camera system also supports 4K video recording at 60fps, and users can enjoy cinematic mode while recording.

The iPhone 14 comes with Apple Pay, allowing users to pay with their phone securely. The device also supports dual eSIM with multiple numbers for international use and dual Nano-SIM for use in China. The phone is an excellent choice for people who prioritize performance, design, and camera capabilities in a smartphone. However, with its premium price tag, potential buyers should consider their budget before making a purchase decision.

