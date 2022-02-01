iPad Pro, Air & mini Cyber Monday Deals (2022): Apple iPad (10.2, 10.9 Inch), iPad Pro (11, 12.9 Inch), iPad mini (6, 5) & More Savings Rated by Save Bubble
The top Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals for 2022, including all the latest 10th-generation iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday researchers are reviewing the top iPad mini, Pro & Air deals for Cyber Monday 2022, together with the top deals on iPad Pro 12.9 inch & 11 inch, iPad 10.9 inch & 10.2 inch, iPad mini 6 & 5 and more. Check out the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best iPad Deals:
- Save on a wide range of Apple iPads (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $150 on the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPads with any data plan (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on top-rated Apple iPad tablets (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on iPads and compatible accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
Best iPad Pro Deals:
- Save up to $50 on Apple iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple iPad Pro 2022 & 2021 models (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on iPad Pro, keyboards & accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the latest iPad Pro models (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $150 on Apple iPad Pro 11-inch & 12.9-inch tablets (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save on the Apple iPad mini (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple iPad mini tablets (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on the iPad mini 2021 model (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the iPad mini (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $50 on iPad mini 64GB & 256GB models (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
Best iPad Air Deals:
- Save on Apple iPad Air tablets & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple iPad Air 2020 & 2022 models (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on iPad Air 256GB & 64GB tablets (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the top-rated iPad Air (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $70 on Apple iPad Air tablets and accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart.com to compare hundreds more live deals at their Black Friday Deals for Days sale event. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save extra money this holiday season using the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser add-on is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Save Bubble when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])