Ionic Mineral Technologies Appoints Dr. Sunho Kang as Chief Technology Officer

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IonicMT–Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a pioneer in nano-silicon battery anode materials, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Sunho Kang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Kang brings over 25 years of experience in battery technology innovation, with leadership roles at top institutions including Argonne National Laboratory, Samsung SDI, Apple, and Volkswagen.









Dr. Kang’s extensive career includes significant contributions to the development and commercialization of critical battery materials and cells. As a former protégé of Nobel Laureate Dr. John B. Goodenough, Dr. Kang has consistently driven innovation in energy storage solutions. His expertise in lithium-ion battery material and cell technologies, combined with his leadership across some of the world’s most innovative companies, makes his appointment a major milestone for Ionic MT.

Pioneering Work at Global Top Institutes

During his 25+ years tenure at global top institutes, Dr. Kang developed and industrialized critical Li-ion battery materials, including advanced NCM cathode materials, Silicon-Carbon nanocomposites, and nanoporous Silicon; these materials have been widely adopted in Li-ion cells for EV and power tool applications. He is one of the key inventors of Argonne National Laboratory’s Li-rich NCM, which were licensed to major chemical and cell companies, and OEMs. At global top-tier companies, Dr. Kang led major Si anode development programs for high energy density Li-ion cells. With deep understanding and knowledge in cell materials, design, and manufacturing, Dr. Kang has also led Li-ion cell development programs for EVs and consumer electronics applications at major global cell manufacturers and OEMs. Dr. Kang has published >80 papers in scientific journals and >30 US patents in battery materials.

“On behalf of the entire Ionic MT team, it is an honor to welcome Dr. Kang to this key leadership role,” said Andre Zeitoun, Founder & CEO of Ionic MT. “Sunho’s track record of successfully pioneering and commercializing cutting-edge innovations across the entire battery value chain is truly unmatched. His leadership comes at a pivotal moment as we advance the commercial scale-up of our Ionisil™ products, positioning us to meet the un-met global demand for nano-silicon to enable the next generation of high-performance e-mobility solutions.”

“I could not be more excited to join Ionic Mineral Technologies,” said Dr. Kang. “I’ve never seen a Si material that meets the requirements in all critical aspects: performance, economic viability, and environmental sustainability. When I visited Ionic MT’s halloysite mine, I saw they had it all. Ionic MT’s novel nanoporous Si will be a significant breakthrough to advance LIB technologies for EV and ESS applications – higher energy density, faster charging, and lower cost.”

As CTO of Ionic MT, Dr. Kang will lead the efforts on advancing the company’s Ionisil™ nano-silicon anode products & commercial development, a key innovation that promises to significantly increase battery energy density and charging speed. His wealth of commercial experience in silicon-based anode development and his proven ability to lead large-scale production efforts will position Ionic MT as a leader in next-generation energy storage.

