Invoca Launches New AI Solution for Agencies and Marketing Teams to Connect TV and Video Advertising to Revenue

New integrations with Google Display & Video 360, StackAdapt, and tvScientific measure the impact of connected TV, linear TV, and online video brand campaigns on business outcomes.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Invoca, the leader in revenue execution platforms, today announced a new AI-powered solution for agencies and marketing teams to measure and optimize how CTV, linear TV, and online video campaigns drive appointments, sales, and revenue.

Despite being a critical element of the marketing mix, advertisers still struggle to understand how brand-focused TV and video campaigns influence revenue, including how they improve conversion rates of lower-funnel performance marketing channels. This is especially true for considered-purchase industries like automotive, healthcare, home services, and financial services, where consumers research online, but seek advice from experts in contact centers or local retail stores before making a final purchase decision.

Now with Invoca, agencies and marketing teams can quantify the impact their CTV, linear TV, and online video campaigns have on leads, appointments, and sales. Invoca’s AI connects the entire buyer journey, from the TV or video ad a consumer viewed to the digital ads they clicked to their website visit and phone call, capturing intent and outcome data that advertisers use to prove and improve return on ad spend across every channel.

“With Invoca, CMOs can understand the revenue impact of media spend across all major marketing channels,” said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. “By making CTV, linear TV, and online video as measurable as lower-funnel channels like paid search, Invoca enables advertisers to maximize the value of every incremental dollar of media spend.”

As TV and Video Engagement Grows, So Does Ad Spend and Pressure on Advertisers to Prove ROAS

Driven by the surge in popularity of streaming and online video, overall TV and video viewership in the US is growing. On average, consumers now spend 5 hours watching digital video and 3 hours watching TV every day. Advertisers have responded accordingly – TV and video ad spending is expected to exceed $124 billion in 2025, accounting for over 20% of total media spend.

This rise in digital video engagement has also increased the number of authenticated, logged-in viewers, making TV and video advertising more measurable and optimizable. Advertisers now have the opportunity to target the right consumers with the right ad at the right time and prove ROAS by measuring direct business outcomes instead of relying on less impactful metrics like audience reach and impressions.

Invoca Combines AI and Integrations to Measure TV and Video Ad Outcomes

The new Invoca solution brings the measurement and optimization capabilities of search and digital advertising to TV and video brand campaigns. It includes:

AI-Powered Conversion Attribution: Connects TV and video ad views to phone leads, conversions, and revenue.

Connects TV and video ad views to phone leads, conversions, and revenue. Real-Time Data Integrations : Passes Invoca data to TV ad buying and measurement platforms like Google Display & Video 360, StackAdapt, and tvScientific for advertisers to measure online and offline conversions and return on spend.

: Passes Invoca data to TV ad buying and measurement platforms like Google Display & Video 360, StackAdapt, and tvScientific for advertisers to measure online and offline conversions and return on spend. Cross-Channel Influence Tracking: Measures how TV and video ad views improve the conversion rates of other marketing channels, such as paid search, social, display, and SEO.

Measures how TV and video ad views improve the conversion rates of other marketing channels, such as paid search, social, display, and SEO. Performance-Driven Optimizations: Empowers advertisers to optimize CTV and online video campaigns in flight based on what’s driving conversions and revenue.

This comprehensive solution is already delivering results and powering performance for advertisers across multiple channels.

“At StackAdapt, we’re committed to giving marketers a complete picture of campaign performance across every channel,” said Mike Novosel, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at StackAdapt. “By partnering with Invoca, we’re enabling advertisers to connect valuable offline phone conversions and revenue back to their CTV and digital campaigns in StackAdapt. This level of insight helps our customers optimize with confidence, drive more meaningful results, and build smarter audiences for future targeting.”

These partnerships serve the growing demand for measurable advertising outcomes and revenue-driven campaign optimizations for the entire buyer journey.

“tvScientific is focused on helping our customers drive growth through Performance CTV advertising,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO and co-founder of tvScientific. “By partnering with Invoca, we give marketers across industries unprecedented data to measure phone leads, conversions, and the true ROI of their CTV campaigns. This is a big win for customers as they push to measure the business impact of every TV ad dollar they spend.”

Invoca is showcasing its new AI solution for TV and video today at its sold-out Chicago Revenue Leadership Summit , featuring a panel with representatives from The Trade Desk and iSpot.

