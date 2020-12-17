InVision Sweeps Digital Design for Business Categories in DrivenXDesign Awards

Celebrated amongst influential global brands like Apple, PUMA, Zoom, and PepsiCo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InVision—the digital product design platform used to create the world’s best digital experiences, with more than seven million users across 60,000 companies and all of the Fortune 100—today announced it has won three New York Design Awards from DrivenXDesign, an organization of nearly 100,000 designers that recognizes the world’s most extraordinary designs and “the role of design in enriching the human experience.” The awards, for Freehand, our virtual whiteboard; our Design System Manager; and our Enterprise platform, were among others granted to longstanding design leaders like Apple, PUMA, Google, and PepsiCo.

“The demand for design tools is growing exponentially. Businesses are undergoing digital transformation at an unprecedented pace, and, as a result, are expanding their digital customer experience rapidly. We’re seeing a need for our tools to help people collaborate better together, even more so in remote environments,” said Eleanor Morgan, InVision’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re honored to have won these awards. They validate our hard work in 2020 to stay close to the evolving needs of our customers and the future of design, where deep collaboration happens across a diversity of people and teams.”

InVision is the recipient of the following NEW YORK DrivenXDesign 2020 Awards:

Gold for Freehand, our virtual whiteboard, in the Business Operations – Digital Design: Web and App category

– Digital Design: Web and App category Gold for Design Systems Manager in the Business Platforms – Digital Design: Web and App category

– Digital Design: Web and App category Gold for InVision Enterprise in the Dev Platform/Dev tools/Framework – Digital Design: Digital Innovation category

Earlier this year, WPP selected InVision as its digital design and development platform of choice: “We chose InVision because they’ve done a phenomenal job of building out collaboration capabilities within their digital product design platform,” said Sanja Partalo, EVP, WPP. “InVision makes what we do better. It is a partnership that enables us to produce faster, create more compelling experiences, and enable collective intelligence and co-creation.”

As cited in The Total Economic Impact™ of InVision—a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of InVision, June 2019, “Overall, the greatest benefit of applying design and using InVision was the impact on the customer experience and the ability to increase revenue.”

In 2020 alone, InVision has been awarded over 20 times for its work in digital design and product collaboration, innovation, and other categories. These awards demonstrate InVision’s relentless commitment to providing better, more engaging experiences for designers, collaborators and ultimately, consumers.

InVision is the leading product design and development platform for teams building world-class digital products. Our inclusive platform and services enable creative collaboration across teams and geographies for improved speed to market and powerful business results.

More than 7 million people across global enterprises and small teams come to us when they are looking for digital transformation. InVision allows them to ideate, prototype and test new ideas; create repeatable and streamlined processes in design, product and engineering; and up-level workflows to move more efficiently from inspiration to production. InVision’s customers include 100 percent of the Fortune 100 and organizations including American Express, Adidas, Boeing, Ford Motor, Netflix, HBO, Ikea, Peloton, Slack, and Virgin Atlantic.

InVision is a fully distributed company with employees in more than 20 countries. Investors include Accel, ICONIQ, FirstMark, Tiger Global, Battery Ventures, and Spark Capital. Visit us at InVisionApp.com.

