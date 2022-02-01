Investors Double-Down on RealDefense with Additional Financing To Accelerate Corporate Acquisitions and Strengthen Balance Sheet

Participants Include Corbel Capital Partners and Sunflower Bank, N.A.

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisitions—RealDefense LLC, a leader in consumer security, privacy, and productivity software and support services, announced today that it has closed a substantial multi-million dollar financing, on the heels of a previous $30 million financing a year ago. Participants include returning investors Corbel Capital Partners and Sunflower Bank, N.A., among other new lenders.





The expanded financing is comprised of both equity and debt and allows RealDefense to further accelerate its acquisition strategy in the privacy and cybersecurity technology sectors and strengthen its balance sheet. Recent M&A activity by RealDefense includes SUPERantispyware® and Support.com, both acquired from parent company Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE). RealDefense has developed a successful M&A playbook for up-selling, cross-selling, and providing cost-effective customer support to dramatically scale acquired companies to their optimal value.

Based in Pasadena, CA, RealDefense focuses on privacy, cybersecurity, and performance optimization software for PC, Mac and mobile devices, which it markets to consumers and small businesses through its distribution network of retail stores, resellers, licensing partners, and affiliates in 33 countries.

“Corbel Capital Partners enjoys a strong relationship with RealDefense as the management team has a proven M&A strategy in which Corbel can contribute our strategic and operational support and provide capital structure optimization,” said Michael Jones of Corbel Capital Partners.

“As a returning investor, Sunflower Bank is pleased to continue to support RealDefense’s acquisition strategy and investment into community businesses,” said Brian Walsh, Chief Lending Officer of Sunflower Bank.

“We truly value the confidence and trust that our financial partners continue to have in RealDefense and our M&A model. This fresh round of financing allows us to accelerate our acquisitions pipeline and act quickly on new opportunities as we continue to uncover excellent companies to integrate and optimize,” said Sean Whiteley, President of RealDefense.

About RealDefense LLC

Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, RealDefense LLC is an acclaimed software development company known for its flagship product brands, including iolo System Mechanic® and SUPERAntiSpyware®. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, RealDefense has consistently earned top ratings from PC Magazine and protects over 3 million customers. The RealDefense portfolio also features renowned privacy and security software brands such as STOPzilla, MyCleanID, MyCleanPC, USTechSupport, ioloVPN, GetMyDrivers, WarrantyStar, and Support.com.

RealDefense’s expertise in telemetry and AI enables strategic partnerships with leading brands, enabling the provision of white-labeled privacy, security, and productivity optimization features and services to enhance existing products. For more information, please visit www.realdefen.se.

About Corbel Capital Partners

Corbel Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes structured debt or equity investments in lower market businesses and partners with management to create value.

Corbel manages approximately $1 billion of institutional capital on behalf of its network of investors. See https://www.corbelcap.com/ for more information.

About Sunflower Bank N.A.

A regional bank with a commercial focus, Sunflower Bank, N.A. delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. With $7.8 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, locations across five states, and headquarters in Denver, the bank provides a full range of banking services including personal, small business, commercial, wealth management, credit cards, home loans, and more within the communities it serves. More information about the bank is available at www.sunflowerbank.com.

The RealDefense client relationship is managed by the Sunflower Bank Technology, Media & Telecommunications lending group headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Sunflower Bank manages and executes on full banking relationships for national middle market technology, media and telecommunications companies.

Contacts

Media Contact

Rich Mullikin, APR



Rocket Science PR



Tel: +1 415 464 8110 x216



Mobile: +1 925 354 7444



[email protected]