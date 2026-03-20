Investor Summit Announces Q1 Presenter Line Up (Presentations 3/25, 1-on-1s 3/26)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / The Investor Summit today announced the lineup of public companies scheduled to present at its upcoming Virtual March 25-26, 2026 event.
Event Details:
Virtual Presentations on Wednesday March 25, 2026
Virtual Meetings on Thursday March 26, 2026
Request Access to 1×1 meetings:
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The Investor Summit brings together hand-picked publicly traded companies and a broad audience of institutional and retail investors through live online presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings with management teams.
Presenters on Wednesday 3/25/26
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Presentation Time (ET)
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Company
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Ticker
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9:00 AM
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(NASDAQ:AMZE)
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9:30 AM
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(OTC:BABYF)
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10:00 AM
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(NASDAQ:CHCI)
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10:30 AM
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(OTCQX:CRDOF)
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11:00 AM
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(NYSE:FET)
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11:30 AM
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(TSXV:CCEC.V)
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12:00 PM
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(NASDAQ:NEOV)
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12:30 PM
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(NASDAQ:HSCS)
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1:00 PM
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(NASDAQ:NAUT)
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1:30 PM
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(NASDAQ:ZEO)
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2:00 PM
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(TSXV:MNRG)
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2:30 PM
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(NASDAQ:PRSO)
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3:00 PM
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(NASDAQ:NNOX)
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1×1 meeting only
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Gelteq Limited
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(NASDAQ:GELS)
During the event, company executives will provide updates on their business strategies, recent developments, and growth opportunities. Investors will also have the opportunity to submit questions live and request one-on-one meetings with participating companies.
About Investor Summit Group
We are an independent organization dedicated to finding the best companies for a carefully curated community of investors.
For additional information, please contact:
Fred Rockwell – Managing Partner
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
SOURCE: Investor Summit Group
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire