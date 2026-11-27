Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (“Aston Bay” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the “Agreement“) with 2833943 Ontario Inc. and Sofia Harquail (the “Consultant“), effective May 1, 2026. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Consultant will provide strategic investor relations and corporate communications services to the Company, including message development, corporate presentations, financial reporting support, investor and analyst outreach, and market intelligence.

In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay the Consultant a monthly cash fee of $7,300 from working capital. The Agreement is for an initial term of twelve (12) months and continues on a month-to-month basis until terminated in accordance with its terms. No common shares, stock options, or other securities of the Company are issuable to the Consultant as compensation under the Agreement.

Prior to entering into the Agreement, the Consultant served as an employee of the Company from January 2018 until April 2026. As of the date hereof, the Consultant holds directly 1,401,030 common shares and 750,000 stock options of the Company.

This Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America. The Company is exploring the Storm Copper Property and Epworth Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Property in Nunavut.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this news release, including those regarding entering into the joint venture and each party’s interest in the Project pursuant to the agreement in respect of the joint venture, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute “forward-looking statement”, which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “project”, “plan”, and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay’s expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer

thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com

(416) 456-3516

Sofia Harquail, IR and Corporate Development

sofia.harquail@astonbayholdings.com

(647) 821-1337

SOURCE: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire