Investing in St. Kitts: Opportunities, Incentives, and How Invest St. Kitts Can Help

St. Kitts offers investment opportunities across seven priority sectors, Tourism, Information Technology, Agriculture, Financial Services, Renewable Energy, International Education, and Light Manufacturing backed by generous government tax incentives, duty exemptions, and full profit repatriation.

Invest St. Kitts (SKIPA – the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency) acts as a one-stop-shop for both local and foreign investors, guiding them from initial inquiry through business setup and ongoing aftercare.

Why Invest in St. Kitts?

St. Kitts has built a defined, sector-focused investment climate designed to attract long-term, high-impact projects. The government has prioritized seven core sectors for investment: Tourism, Information Technology, Agriculture, Financial Services, Renewable Energy, International Education, and Light Manufacturing.

The country’s economic growth has been supported by ongoing legislative reform, consistent policy, and structured planning, which together have helped sustain steady growth in both local and foreign direct investment year over year.

Featured Investment Opportunities

Invest St. Kitts currently lists several active, named investment opportunities open to prospective investors:

Hillsboro Suites & Residences : A real estate development of 180 condo units on four acres of land at Mattingley, Basseterre. Phase 1 comprises 60 units, 40 of which are already complete. The project is seeking US$3.2 million to complete Phase 1.

The Pelican Bay Hotel & Condominium Project : A 232-suite hotel and condominium development in Frigate Bay, including a 3,000 sq. ft. banquet hall, a main restaurant and bar seating over 320 guests, and a 3,500 sq. ft. infinity-edge pool with jacuzzi and deck bar. The project is seeking US$45 million for completion.

Greenhouse Villages : An agricultural investment opportunity under the Ministry of Agriculture, seeking US$1.5 million, structured as loan, debt, equity, or a combination of debt and equity.

Sustainable Energy Project: A renewable energy opportunity with the St. Kitts Electricity Company, seeking investment for up to 18 MW-AC of renewable energy capacity, structured as a Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) arrangement.

Invest St. Kitts notes that these are only a selection of what’s available, and prospective investors are encouraged to reach out directly for access to additional opportunities beyond what’s publicly listed.

Government Incentives for Investors

Are there tax holidays for new businesses? Yes. Under the Fiscal Incentives Act, qualifying enterprises can receive a corporate tax holiday, with the length determined by how much value they add locally in St. Kitts and Nevis:

Enterprises adding 50% or more in local value can qualify for up to 15 years of tax holiday.

Enterprises adding between 25% and 50% in local value can qualify for up to 12 years.

Enterprises adding between 10% and 25% in local value can qualify for up to 10 years.

“Enclave” enterprises businesses producing goods exclusively for export outside the CARICOM region, can also qualify for up to 15 years.

Is there additional relief after the tax holiday ends? Yes, through an Export Allowance. Once a company’s tax holiday period ends, it can receive a rebate on income tax paid, based on what percentage of its total profits come from exports, the higher the share of export profits, the larger the rebate, scaling from a 25% rebate at the 10-20% export-profit tier up to a 50% rebate for companies where export profits exceed 60% of total profits.

What about import duties? Businesses can receive a full exemption from import duties on parts, raw materials, and production machinery.

Are there specific incentives for the hotel sector? Yes. Under the Hotel Aids Act, hotels benefit from relief on customs duties for items used in construction, extension, and equipping provided the hotel has at least 10 bedrooms. Separately, under the Income Tax Act, hotels with more than 30 bedrooms are exempt from income tax for 10 years, while smaller hotels (under 30 bedrooms) receive a 5-year income tax exemption on profits.

Is there personal income tax in St. Kitts? No, there is no personal income tax in St. Kitts.

What is the corporate tax rate? Standard corporate income tax is 33% of net profits, though qualified companies can receive a full exemption from tax on corporate profits for up to 15 years under the incentive structure above.

Can investors repatriate profits? Yes. Companies registered in St. Kitts can repatriate all profits, dividends, and imported capital without restriction.

Workforce and Business Environment

St. Kitts and Nevis has a labour force of approximately 25,000 people and a literacy rate of 98%. Technical and vocational training needs are largely met by the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, which offers courses in plumbing, electrical engineering, air conditioning and refrigeration, masonry, carpentry, mechanical engineering, motor mechanics, typing, and basic hotel skills, giving investors access to a trained local workforce across several of the priority sectors.

The St. Christopher & Nevis Social Security Board (SSB), established in 1978, provides benefits to insured persons in cases of retirement, old age, invalidity, maternity, sickness, or injury on the job, with survivor’s benefits and funeral grants also available to dependents.

How Invest St. Kitts Can Help

Invest St. Kitts, operated by the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) is built specifically to guide investors through every stage of bringing a project to life in St. Kitts. Its stated role is to proactively market St. Kitts internationally, regionally, and locally as an attractive investment destination, and to support the investors who respond to that opportunity.

Concretely, Invest St. Kitts helps in the following ways:

Set up a Business: The agency walks investors through the specific steps required to establish a business in St. Kitts, which can vary depending on the type of business being formed, from incorporating the company with St. Kitts Financial Services to applying for the necessary approvals.

Prepare a Proposal: Invest St. Kitts provides the information investors need to prepare business proposals, whether to start a new business or to apply for government concessions.

Application Forms: All relevant application forms are made conveniently available, giving investors easy access to the documentation needed to move their investment forward.

Investment Facilitation: The agency facilitates the investment decision itself, providing information and helping investors explore business opportunities before they commit.

Point of Contact: SKIPA becomes the investor’s central point of contact for the procedures involved in establishing a business in St. Kitts, including assistance with requests and approvals for tax concessions.

Aftercare Services: Support doesn’t end at business launch, Invest St. Kitts provides ongoing aftercare to companies already established in St. Kitts, and support for businesses looking to expand.

The Golden Book of St. Kitts: A free investment guide available directly from Invest St. Kitts, designed as a resource for investors exploring opportunities on the island.

Direct Access to Opportunities: Beyond the featured opportunities listed publicly, Invest St. Kitts can connect interested investors with additional opportunities not published on the site.

Open Investor Inquiries: Investors with questions about investing in St. Kitts are encouraged to reach out to the agency directly for guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sectors does St. Kitts prioritize for investment? Tourism, Information Technology, Agriculture, Financial Services, Renewable Energy, International Education, and Light Manufacturing.

Is there personal income tax in St. Kitts? No. St. Kitts has no personal income tax.

How long can a qualifying business receive a tax holiday? Up to 15 years, depending on the enterprise’s local value-added percentage under the Fiscal Incentives Act.

Can investors move profits out of the country freely? Yes, companies registered in St. Kitts can repatriate all profits, dividends, and imported capital.

Who helps investors get started in St. Kitts? Invest St. Kitts (SKIPA) the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency serves as a one-stop-shop, guiding investors through business setup, proposal preparation, application forms, tax concession approvals, and aftercare once a business is established.

How does someone access more investment opportunities? Beyond the opportunities featured on the Invest St. Kitts website, investors can also contact the agency directly for access to additional, unpublished opportunities.

About Beyond Borders Global Marketing Beyond Borders Global Marketing based in United Kingdom empowers destinations to navigate the intersection of heritage, sustainability and global desire. We boutique tourism marketing consultancy elevating destinations and nation brands worldwide – partnering with tourism boards and travel businesses on strategies that drive sustainable, culturally resonant growth.

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SOURCE: Beyond Borders Global Marketing

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