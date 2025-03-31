Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

Investar Holding Corporation (“Investar”) (NASDAQ:ISTR), the holding company for Investar Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Investar reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and net income of $4.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2025 were $0.47 compared to $0.65 for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.36 for the second quarter of 2024. Core earnings exclude certain items including, but not limited to, loss on call or sale of investment securities, net, loss on sale or disposition of fixed assets, net, gain on sale of other real estate owned, net, change in the fair value of equity securities, income from insurance proceeds, change in the net asset value of other investments, write down of other real estate owned, gain on early extinguishment of subordinated debt, severance and acquisition expense (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Investar’s President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo commented:

“I am excited about our second quarter results as we continued to execute on our strategy of consistent, quality earnings through the optimization of our balance sheet. As a result of this strategy, our net interest margin improved substantially to 3.03%, a 16 basis point increase from previous quarter. For the second consecutive quarter, we significantly reduced our funding costs while simultaneously growing the yield on interest-earning assets. We grew average noninterest-bearing deposits by 4% from the first quarter and further optimized our deposit mix by allowing higher cost time deposits to run off and replacing them with lower cost interest-bearing deposits. We brought on new business, primarily variable-rate loans, with a blended interest rate of 7.7%, progressing us towards our goal of an interest rate neutral balance sheet.

On July 1, 2025, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wichita Falls Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for First National Bank, a bank in the north Dallas market that had approximately $1.5 billion in assets at March 31, 2025. This transaction aligns with our long-term strategy of growth through acquisitions and expansion into new markets. We view the transaction as a transformational moment in the history of Investar as, after closing, the combined bank will have over $4 billion in assets. This is more than a strategic move; it’s a powerful alignment of values and purpose. The most attractive thing to me about this pending partnership is the combined company focus and commitment to excellent service where employees know their customers by name, and service is personal, not transactional. Together, we look forward to creating an even stronger, customer-focused community bank.

As always, we remain focused on shareholder value and returning capital to shareholders. We repurchased 36,065 shares of our common stock during the second quarter well below tangible book value at an average price of $17.36 and increased our quarterly dividend per share by 5% compared to the first quarter.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Net interest margin improved 16 basis points to 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 2.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The yield on the loan portfolio increased to 5.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The overall cost of funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 decreased nine basis points to 3.13% compared to 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The cost of deposits decreased nine basis points to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 3.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Efficiency ratio improved to 74.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 79.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Core efficiency ratio improved to 73.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 78.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans comprising 0.36% of total loans at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.27% at March 31, 2025.

The business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, increased $32.9 million, or 3.4%, to $993.6 million compared to $960.7 million at March 31, 2025.

Variable-rate loans as a percentage of total loans was 34% at June 30, 2025 compared to 32% at March 31, 2025. During the second quarter, we originated and renewed loans, 73% of which were variable-rate loans, at a 7.7% blended interest rate.

Book value per common share increased to $26.01 at June 30, 2025, or 1.5%, compared to $25.63 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased to $21.80 at June 30, 2025, or 1.9% (7.6% annualized), compared to $21.40 at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $11.7 million, or 2.7%, to $448.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $436.7 million at March 31, 2025.

Investar’s regulatory common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 11.28%, or 1.1%, at June 30, 2025 compared to 11.16% at March 31, 2025.

On July 1, 2025, Investar announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Wichita Falls Bancshares, Inc. (“Wichita Falls”), headquartered in Wichita Falls, Texas, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, First National Bank. The Agreement provides that upon the closing of the transaction, Wichita Falls shareholders will be entitled to receive an aggregate of 3,955,334 shares of Investar common stock, and cash consideration of $7.2 million, in exchange for their shares, subject to adjustment under certain circumstances. Based on the closing price of $19.32 for Investar common stock on June 30, 2025, the transaction would result in aggregate consideration of approximately $83.6 million, or $134.67 per share of Wichita Falls common stock. The Agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Investar and Wichita Falls, and the closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. At March 31, 2025, First National Bank had approximately $1.5 billion in assets.

In connection with the Wichita Falls transaction, on July 1, 2025, Investar completed a private placement of 32,500 shares of its newly designated 6.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock with selected institutional and other accredited investors at a price of $1,000 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $32.5 million. Investar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the acquisition of Wichita Falls and for general corporate purposes, including organic growth and other potential acquisitions.

Investar repurchased 36,065 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $17.36 during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, leaving 424,588 shares authorized for repurchase under the program at June 30, 2025.

Loans

Total loans were $2.11 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $60.4 million, or 2.8%, compared to June 30, 2024.

The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter Change Year/Year Change Percentage of Total Loans 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 $ % $ % 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Mortgage loans on real estate Construction and development $ 141,654 $ 149,275 $ 177,840 $ (7,621 ) (5.1 )% $ (36,186 ) (20.3 )% 6.7 % 8.2 % 1-4 Family 387,796 394,735 414,756 (6,939 ) (1.8 ) (26,960 ) (6.5 ) 18.4 19.1 Multifamily 102,569 103,248 104,269 (679 ) (0.7 ) (1,700 ) (1.6 ) 4.9 4.8 Farmland 4,519 6,718 7,542 (2,199 ) (32.7 ) (3,023 ) (40.1 ) 0.2 0.4 Commercial real estate Owner-occupied 462,182 449,963 453,456 12,219 2.7 8,726 1.9 22.0 20.9 Nonowner-occupied 466,009 481,905 489,984 (15,896 ) (3.3 ) (23,975 ) (4.9 ) 22.1 22.6 Commercial and industrial 531,460 510,765 507,822 20,695 4.1 23,638 4.7 25.2 23.5 Consumer 10,166 10,022 11,090 144 1.4 (924 ) (8.3 ) 0.5 0.5 Total loans $ 2,106,355 $ 2,106,631 $ 2,166,759 $ (276 ) (0.0 )% $ (60,404 ) (2.8 )% 100 % 100 %

At June 30, 2025, the Bank’s total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $993.6 million, an increase of $32.9 million, or 3.4%, compared to $960.7 million at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $32.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to $961.3 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in the business lending portfolio compared to March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 is primarily driven by organic growth and higher utilization of credit lines, particularly on commercial and industrial relationships.

Nonowner-occupied loans totaled $466.0 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $15.9 million, or 3.3%, compared to $481.9 million at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $24.0 million, or 4.9%, compared to $490.0 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease in nonowner-occupied loans compared to March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 is primarily due to loan amortization and payoffs that aligned with our continued strategy to optimize and de-risk the mix of the portfolio.

Construction and development loans totaled $141.7 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to $149.3 million at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $36.2 million, or 20.3%, compared to $177.8 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease in construction and development loans compared to March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 is primarily due to conversions to permanent loans upon completion of construction.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $7.5 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.9 million compared to $5.6 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $2.5 million compared to $5.0 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to March 31, 2025 is primarily attributable to one owner-occupied commercial relationship totaling $1.3 million and one 1-4 family loan relationship totaling $0.8 million, partially offset by paydowns.

The allowance for credit losses was $26.6 million, or 355.9% and 1.26% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at June 30, 2025, compared to $26.4 million, or 473.3% and 1.25% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at March 31, 2025, and $28.6 million, or 576.4% and 1.32% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at June 30, 2024.

Investar recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $3.6 million and $0.4 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to changes in the economic forecast and loan mix. The negative provision for credit losses in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to net recoveries of $3.4 million, primarily due to a $3.3 million property insurance settlement related to a loan relationship that became impaired in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of Hurricane Ida.The negative provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in total loans and aging of existing loans.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $2.34 billion, a decrease of $9.2 million, or 0.4%, compared to $2.35 billion at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $128.0 million, or 5.8%, compared to $2.21 billion at June 30, 2024.

The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter Change Year/Year Change Percentage of Total Deposits 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 $ % $ % 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 448,459 $ 436,735 $ 436,571 $ 11,724 2.7 % $ 11,888 2.7 % 19.2 % 19.8 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 576,473 569,903 467,184 6,570 1.2 109,289 23.4 24.6 21.1 Money market deposits 220,961 240,300 177,191 (19,339 ) (8.0 ) 43,770 24.7 9.5 8.0 Savings deposits 134,729 136,098 128,583 (1,369 ) (1.0 ) 6,146 4.8 5.8 5.8 Brokered time deposits 256,100 244,935 249,354 11,165 4.6 6,746 2.7 10.9 11.3 Time deposits 701,463 719,386 751,319 (17,923 ) (2.5 ) (49,856 ) (6.6 ) 30.0 34.0 Total deposits $ 2,338,185 $ 2,347,357 $ 2,210,202 $ (9,172 ) (0.4 )% $ 127,983 5.8 % 100 % 100 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025 is primarily the result of organic growth. The decrease in money market deposits and savings deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025 is primarily due to customers drawing down on their existing deposit accounts. Time deposits decreased at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025 primarily due to maturities of higher cost time deposits as a result of our strategy to keep duration short. Brokered time deposits were $256.1 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $244.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $249.4 million at June 30, 2024. Investar utilizes brokered time deposits, entirely in denominations of less than $250,000, to secure fixed cost funding and reduce short-term borrowings. At June 30, 2025, the balance of brokered time deposits remained below 10% of total assets, and the remaining weighted average duration was approximately four months with a weighted average rate of 4.68%.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $255.9 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $4.2 million compared to March 31, 2025, and an increase of $25.7 million compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity compared to March 31, 2025 is primarily attributable to net income for the quarter and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to an increase in the fair value of the Bank’s available for sale securities portfolio. The increase in stockholders’ equity compared to June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to net income for the last twelve months and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to an increase in the fair value of the Bank’s available for sale securities portfolio.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $19.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 7.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $2.4 million, or 14.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Total interest income was $35.4 million, $34.4 million and $35.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Total interest expense was $15.7 million, $16.1 million and $18.6 million for the corresponding periods. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 is $6,000, $9,000 and $18,000, respectively, of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 are interest recoveries of $19,000, $50,000 and $44,000, respectively.

Investar’s net interest margin was 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 2.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was driven by a nine basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds and a six basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was driven by a 45 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds, primarily time deposits and short-term borrowings.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 5.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 5.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to a six basis point increase in the yield on the loan portfolio. The yield on interest-earning assets was flat compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and reflects a 41 basis point increase in the yield on the investment securities portfolio offset by a two basis point decrease in the yield on the loan portfolio.

Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans and interest recoveries, adjusted net interest margin was 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 2.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The adjusted yield on interest-earning assets was 5.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.38% and 5.44% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

The cost of deposits decreased nine basis points to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 3.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and decreased 32 basis points compared to 3.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 resulted primarily from both a lower average balance of, and a decrease in rates paid on, time deposits and a decrease in rates paid on brokered time deposits, partially offset by both a higher average balance of, and an increase in rates paid on, interest-bearing demand deposits. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 resulted from both a lower average balance of, and a decrease in rates paid on, time deposits and a decrease in rates paid on brokered time deposits, partially offset by both a higher average balance of, and an increase in rates paid on, interest-bearing demand deposits and a higher average balance of brokered time deposits.

The cost of short-term borrowings decreased 43 basis points to 3.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 3.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and decreased 155 basis points compared to 4.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the cost of short-term borrowings compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 resulted primarily from reduced utilization of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances during the second quarter of 2025. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Bank began utilizing the Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) to secure fixed rate funding for up to a one-year term and reduce short-term FHLB advances, which are priced daily. The Bank previously utilized this source of funding due to its lower rate as compared to FHLB advances, the ability to prepay the obligations without penalty, and as a means to lock in funding. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank repaid all of the remaining $109.0 million in borrowings under the BTFP, which had a weighted average rate of 4.76%. The decrease in the cost of short-term borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 resulted primarily from lower average borrowings due primarily to the paydown of borrowings under the BTFP and a lower current rate on short-term FHLB advances compared to borrowings under the BTFP. Average long-term debt increased $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter primarily due to the utilization of long-term FHLB advances, partially offset by repurchases and redemptions of subordinated debt.

The overall cost of funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 decreased nine basis points to 3.13% compared to 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and decreased 45 basis points compared to 3.58% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 resulted primarily from a decrease in the average balance and cost of short-term borrowings and a decrease in the cost of deposits, primarily due to the decrease in the average balance and cost of time deposits. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 resulted primarily from decreases in the average balance and cost of short-term borrowings and a decrease in the cost of deposits, primarily due to decreases in the average balance and cost of time deposits, partially offset by a higher average balance of deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $2.6 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 30.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $0.1 million, or 4.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 is primarily driven by a $0.4 million increase in other operating income anda $0.1 million increase in the change in fair value of equity securities. The increase in other operating income is primarily attributable to $0.3 million of income from insurance proceeds received for damages to a property recorded in other real estate owned, a $0.1 million increase in derivative fee income and a $0.1 million increase in distributions from other investments, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in the change in net asset value of other investments.

The decrease in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to a $0.7 million decrease in gain on sale of other real estate owned, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in loss on call or sale of investment securities, a $0.1 million increase in the change in fair value of equity securities, and a $0.1 million increase in other operating income. The increase in other operating income is primarily attributable to $0.3 million of insurance proceeds, discussed above, and a $0.1 million increase in distributions from other investments, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in derivative fee income and a $0.1 million decrease in the change in net asset value of other investments.



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $16.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 2.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 7.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by a $0.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in professional fees and a $0.1 million decrease in other operating expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is primarily due to increases in salaries due to investment in our people, incentive-based compensation and health insurance claims. During the second quarter of 2025, Investar recorded in other operating expenses a $0.3 million write down of other real estate owned. The decrease in other operating expenses resulted from a $0.2 million decrease in collection and repossession expenses and a $0.2 million decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments, partially offset by the $0.3 million write down of other real estate owned.

The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a $0.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.3 million decrease in gain on early extinguishment of subordinated debt, a $0.2 million increase in acquisition expense and a $0.1 million increase in other operating expenses, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in depreciation and amortization. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is primarily due to investment in people with an emphasis on our Texas markets to remix and strengthen our balance sheet and an increase in health insurance claims. During the second quarter of 2024, Investar repurchased $5.0 million in principal amount of our 5.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2029 and $2.0 million in principal amount of our 5.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 and recognized a gain on early extinguishment of subordinated debt of $0.3 million. The increase in acquisition expense is related to the Wichita Falls transaction, discussed above. The increase in other operating expenses resulted from a $0.3 million write down of other real estate owned, discussed above, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other real estate expense and a $0.1 million decrease in FDIC assessments.

Taxes

Investar recorded income tax expense of $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which equates to an effective tax rate of 17.2%, compared to effective tax rates of 18.4% and 17.0% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

Investar reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.46 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.64 and $0.63, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.41 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 29 branch locations serving Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama. At June 30, 2025, the Bank had 337 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.7 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These measures and ratios include “tangible common equity,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” “tangible book value per common share,” “core noninterest income,” “core earnings before noninterest expense,” “core noninterest expense,” “core earnings before income tax expense,” “core income tax expense,” “core earnings,” “core efficiency ratio,” “core return on average assets,” “core return on average equity,” “core basic earnings per share” and “core diluted earnings per share.” We also present certain average loan, yield, net interest income and net interest margin data adjusted to show the effects of excluding interest recoveries and interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Investar’s financial results, and Investar believes that its presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Investar’s business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Investar strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.



Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

General Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect Investar’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance, including the potential impacts of its strategies and the anticipated closing and impacts of the Wichita Falls transaction. Investar generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of Investar and its subsidiaries or on Investar’s current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by Investar that the future plans, estimates or expectations by Investar will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to Investar’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Investar’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, Investar’s actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. Investar does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following, any one or more of which could materially affect the outcome of future events:

the significant risks and uncertainties for our business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as our regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements caused by business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate, including heightened uncertainties resulting from recent changing trade and tariff policies that could have an adverse impact on inflation and economic growth at least in the near term;

changes in inflation, interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;

our ability to successfully execute our strategy focused on consistent, quality earnings through the optimization of our balance sheet, and our ability to successfully execute a long-term growth strategy;

our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;

our ability to identify and enter into agreements to combine with attractive acquisition candidates, finance acquisitions, complete acquisitions after definitive agreements are entered into, and successfully integrate and grow acquired operations;

our potential growth, including our entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth;

a reduction in liquidity, including as a result of a reduction in the amount of deposits we hold or other sources of liquidity, which may be caused by, among other things, disruptions in the banking industry similar to those that occurred in early 2023 that caused bank depositors to move uninsured deposits to other banks or alternative investments outside the banking industry;

changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;

changes in the quality and composition of, and changes in unrealized losses in, our investment portfolio, including whether we may have to sell securities before their recovery of amortized cost basis and realize losses;

the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;

our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama;

risks to holders of our common stock relating to our 6.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, including, but not limited to dividend preferences to holders of the preferred stock, other conditions with respect to the payment of dividends on our common stock, potential dilution upon conversion of the preferred stock, and liquidation preferences to holders of the preferred stock;

increasing costs of complying with new and potential future regulations;

new or increasing geopolitical tensions, including resulting from wars in Ukraine and Israel and surrounding areas;

the emergence or worsening of widespread public health challenges or pandemics;

concentration of credit exposure;

any deterioration in asset quality and higher loan charge-offs, and the time and effort necessary to resolve problem assets;

fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas;

data processing system failures and errors;

risks associated with our digital transformation process, including increased risks of cyberattacks and other security breaches and challenges associated with addressing the increased prevalence of artificial intelligence;

risks of losses resulting from increased fraud attacks against us and others in the financial services industry;

potential impairment of our goodwill and other intangible assets;

the impact of litigation and other legal proceedings to which we become subject;

competitive pressures in the commercial finance, retail banking, mortgage lending and consumer finance industries, as well as the financial resources of, and products offered by, competitors;

the impact of changes in laws and regulations applicable to us, including banking, securities and tax laws and regulations and accounting standards, as well as changes in the interpretation of such laws and regulations by our regulators;

changes in the scope and costs of FDIC insurance and other coverages;

governmental monetary and fiscal policies; and

hurricanes, tropical storms, tropical depressions, floods, winter storms, droughts and other adverse weather events, all of which have affected Investar’s market areas from time to time; other natural disasters; oil spills and other man-made disasters; acts of terrorism; other international or domestic calamities; acts of God; and other matters beyond our control.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements Relating to the Pending Wichita Falls Transaction

With respect to the pending Wichita Falls transaction, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential benefits of the transaction, including future financial and operating results; statements about Investar’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; statements about the expected timing of completion of the proposed merger; and other statements that are not historical facts. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: (i) the ability to obtain the requisite shareholder approvals; (ii) the risk that Investar may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required to consummate the proposed merger, or required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the merger or result in the imposition of conditions that could cause the parties to abandon the merger; (iii) the risk that a condition to closing may not be satisfied; (iv) the timing to consummate the proposed merger; (v) the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; (vi) the risk that the cost savings and any other synergies from the proposed merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (vii) disruption from the proposed merger making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or vendors; and (viii) the diversion of management time on merger-related issues.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in Part I Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Part II Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Investar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Additional Information about the Proposed Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, Investar intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) that will include a joint proxy statement of Investar and Wichita Falls and a prospectus of Investar with respect to the shares of Investar common stock to be issued in the proposed merger (the “proxy statement/prospectus”). Investar may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed merger. This press release is not a substitute for the Form S-4 or proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Investar may file with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) will be mailed to stockholders of each of Investar and Wichita Falls. Investors and security holders are urged to read the Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus and any other relevant documents that may be filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, carefully and in their entirety if and when they become available because they contain or will contain important information about the proposed merger. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Form S-4 and the proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) and other documents containing important information about Investar, Wichita Falls and the proposed merger, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC by Investar will be available free of charge in the “Investors” section of Investar’s website at www.investarbank.com. The information included on, or accessible through, Investar’s website is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Participants in the Solicitation

Investar and Wichita Falls and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from their respective shareholders in connection with the proposed merger. Information about Investar’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Investar’s securities is set forth in Investar’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. To the extent that holdings of Investar’s securities have changed since the amounts printed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed merger may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation

The information contained in this press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Investar. The Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock and the shares of Investar common stock issuable upon the conversion of the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the three months ended 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Linked Quarter Year/Year EARNINGS DATA Total interest income $ 35,359 $ 34,434 $ 35,790 2.7 % (1.2 )% Total interest expense 15,715 16,089 18,592 (2.3 ) (15.5 ) Net interest income 19,644 18,345 17,198 7.1 14.2 Provision for credit losses 141 (3,596 ) (415 ) 103.9 134.0 Total noninterest income 2,626 2,011 2,750 30.6 (4.5 ) Total noninterest expense 16,700 16,238 15,477 2.8 7.9 Income before income tax expense 5,429 7,714 4,886 (29.6 ) 11.1 Income tax expense 935 1,421 829 (34.2 ) 12.8 Net income $ 4,494 $ 6,293 $ 4,057 (28.6 ) 10.8 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 2,740,388 $ 2,725,800 $ 2,773,792 0.5 % (1.2 )% Total interest-earning assets 2,604,295 2,590,740 2,643,232 0.5 (1.5 ) Total loans 2,104,266 2,108,904 2,168,762 (0.2 ) (3.0 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 1,896,474 1,887,715 1,770,985 0.5 7.1 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,014,546 2,023,808 2,090,296 (0.5 ) (3.6 ) Total deposits 2,345,309 2,317,795 2,196,949 1.2 6.8 Total stockholders’ equity 254,906 247,565 227,537 3.0 12.0 PER SHARE DATA Earnings: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.64 $ 0.41 (28.1 )% 12.2 % Diluted earnings per common share 0.46 0.63 0.41 (27.0 ) 12.2 Core Earnings(1): Core basic earnings per common share(1) 0.48 0.66 0.36 (27.3 ) 33.3 Core diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.47 0.65 0.36 (27.7 ) 30.6 Book value per common share 26.01 25.63 23.42 1.5 11.1 Tangible book value per common share(1) 21.80 21.40 19.15 1.9 13.8 Common shares outstanding 9,839,848 9,821,446 9,828,825 0.2 0.1 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 9,844,351 9,832,625 9,827,903 0.1 0.2 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 9,958,394 9,960,940 9,902,170 (0.0 ) 0.6 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.94 % 0.59 % (29.8 )% 11.9 % Core return on average assets(1) 0.69 0.96 0.52 (28.1 ) 32.7 Return on average equity 7.07 10.31 7.17 (31.4 ) (1.4 ) Core return on average equity(1) 7.40 10.62 6.31 (30.3 ) 17.3 Net interest margin 3.03 2.87 2.62 5.6 15.6 Net interest income to average assets 2.88 2.73 2.49 5.5 15.7 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.44 2.42 2.24 0.8 8.9 Efficiency ratio(2) 74.99 79.77 77.59 (6.0 ) (3.3 ) Core efficiency ratio(1) 73.55 78.71 80.24 (6.6 ) (8.3 ) Dividend payout ratio 23.91 16.41 24.39 45.7 (2.0 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans – (0.16 ) 0.01 100.0 (100.0 )

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for credit losses) and noninterest income.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

As of and for the three months ended 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Linked Quarter Year/Year ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48 % 0.43 % 0.30 % 11.6 % 60.0 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.36 0.27 0.23 33.3 56.5 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.26 1.25 1.32 0.8 (4.5 ) Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 355.94 473.31 576.38 (24.8 ) (38.2 ) CAPITAL RATIOS Investar Holding Corporation: Total equity to total assets 9.31 % 9.22 % 8.26 % 1.0 % 12.7 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 7.93 7.82 6.85 1.4 15.6 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.64 9.56 8.81 0.8 9.4 Common equity tier 1 capital(2) 11.28 11.16 10.02 1.1 12.6 Tier 1 capital(2) 11.70 11.57 10.42 1.1 12.3 Total capital(2) 13.59 13.46 13.16 1.0 3.3 Investar Bank: Tier 1 leverage capital 10.08 10.03 9.95 0.5 1.3 Common equity tier 1 capital(2) 12.24 12.14 11.78 0.8 3.9 Tier 1 capital(2) 12.24 12.14 11.78 0.8 3.9 Total capital(2) 13.40 13.29 12.98 0.8 3.2

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Estimated for June 30, 2025.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 28,311 $ 26,279 $ 27,130 Interest-bearing balances due from other banks 26,913 17,243 42,542 Cash and cash equivalents 55,224 43,522 69,672 Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $408,599, $400,211 and $398,954, respectively) 355,708 345,728 336,616 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (fair value of $43,690, $42,720 and $18,461, respectively) 41,528 42,268 18,457 Loans 2,106,355 2,106,631 2,166,759 Less: allowance for credit losses (26,620 ) (26,435 ) (28,620 ) Loans, net 2,079,735 2,080,196 2,138,139 Equity securities at fair value 2,570 2,517 2,260 Nonmarketable equity securities 15,082 14,297 13,901 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,776, $22,259 and $20,667, respectively 39,894 40,350 42,383 Other real estate owned, net 5,629 6,169 3,372 Accrued interest receivable 14,028 15,264 14,186 Deferred tax asset 15,328 15,646 17,595 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 41,427 41,558 41,996 Bank owned life insurance 60,627 60,151 61,208 Other assets 21,285 22,236 27,793 Total assets $ 2,748,065 $ 2,729,902 $ 2,787,578 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 448,459 $ 436,735 $ 436,571 Interest-bearing 1,889,726 1,910,622 1,773,631 Total deposits 2,338,185 2,347,357 2,210,202 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 70,000 60,000 23,500 Borrowings under Bank Term Funding Program – – 229,000 Repurchase agreements 11,023 11,302 7,432 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 16,717 16,707 36,475 Junior subordinated debt 8,782 8,758 8,683 Accrued taxes and other liabilities 47,429 34,041 42,090 Total liabilities 2,492,136 2,478,165 2,557,382 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding – – – Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 9,839,848, 9,821,446 and 9,828,825 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9,840 9,821 9,829 Surplus 146,107 146,598 145,918 Retained earnings 141,608 138,197 123,510 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,626 ) (42,879 ) (49,061 ) Total stockholders’ equity 255,929 251,737 230,196 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,748,065 $ 2,729,902 $ 2,787,578

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 31,140 $ 30,552 $ 32,161 Interest on investment securities Taxable 2,961 2,679 2,766 Tax-exempt 665 671 214 Other interest income 593 532 649 Total interest income 35,359 34,434 35,790 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 14,456 14,640 14,865 Interest on borrowings 1,259 1,449 3,727 Total interest expense 15,715 16,089 18,592 Net interest income 19,644 18,345 17,198 Provision for credit losses 141 (3,596 ) (415 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,503 21,941 17,613 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 788 795 799 Loss on call or sale of investment securities, net – – (383 ) Loss on sale or disposition of fixed assets, net – (3 ) – Gain on sale of other real estate owned, net 29 – 712 Interchange fees 401 390 410 Income from bank owned life insurance 476 448 463 Change in the fair value of equity securities 53 (76 ) – Other operating income 879 457 749 Total noninterest income 2,626 2,011 2,750 Income before noninterest expense 22,129 23,952 20,363 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Depreciation and amortization 710 721 787 Salaries and employee benefits 10,257 9,603 9,593 Occupancy 675 641 696 Data processing 914 897 893 Marketing 112 111 72 Professional fees 468 591 471 Gain on early extinguishment of subordinated debt – – (287 ) Acquisition expenses 182 159 – Other operating expenses 3,382 3,515 3,252 Total noninterest expense 16,700 16,238 15,477 Income before income tax expense 5,429 7,714 4,886 Income tax expense 935 1,421 829 Net income $ 4,494 $ 6,293 $ 4,057 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.64 $ 0.41 Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.63 0.41 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.11 0.105 0.10

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 2,104,266 $ 31,140 5.94 % $ 2,108,904 $ 30,552 5.88 % $ 2,168,762 $ 32,161 5.96 % Securities: Taxable 402,438 2,961 2.95 387,538 2,679 2.80 403,391 2,766 2.76 Tax-exempt 49,682 665 5.37 50,761 671 5.36 23,558 214 3.66 Interest-bearing balances with banks 47,909 593 4.97 43,537 532 4.95 47,521 649 5.50 Total interest-earning assets 2,604,295 35,359 5.45 2,590,740 34,434 5.39 2,643,232 35,790 5.45 Cash and due from banks 26,185 26,126 25,974 Intangible assets 41,496 41,630 42,082 Other assets 95,142 93,989 91,439 Allowance for credit losses (26,730 ) (26,685 ) (28,935 ) Total assets $ 2,740,388 $ 2,725,800 $ 2,773,792 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 794,603 $ 4,396 2.22 % $ 771,623 $ 4,079 2.14 % $ 658,594 $ 3,083 1.88 % Brokered demand deposits 980 11 4.50 8,512 94 4.46 – – – Savings deposits 135,662 350 1.04 134,142 351 1.06 128,957 342 1.07 Brokered time deposits 255,374 2,999 4.71 252,276 3,033 4.88 241,777 3,126 5.20 Time deposits 709,855 6,700 3.79 721,162 7,083 3.98 741,657 8,314 4.51 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,896,474 14,456 3.06 1,887,715 14,640 3.15 1,770,985 14,865 3.38 Short-term borrowings 32,585 254 3.13 50,641 445 3.56 248,189 2,886 4.68 Long-term debt 85,487 1,005 4.71 85,452 1,004 4.77 71,122 841 4.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,014,546 15,715 3.13 2,023,808 16,089 3.22 2,090,296 18,592 3.58 Noninterest-bearing deposits 448,835 430,080 425,964 Other liabilities 22,101 24,347 29,995 Stockholders’ equity 254,906 247,565 227,537 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 2,740,388 $ 2,725,800 $ 2,773,792 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 19,644 3.03 % $ 18,345 2.87 % $ 17,198 2.62 %

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS ADJUSTED FOR INTEREST RECOVERIES AND ACCRETION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 2,104,266 $ 31,140 5.94 % $ 2,108,904 $ 30,552 5.88 % $ 2,168,762 $ 32,161 5.96 % Adjustments: Interest recoveries 19 50 44 Accretion 6 9 18 Adjusted loans 2,104,266 31,115 5.93 2,108,904 30,493 5.86 2,168,762 32,099 5.95 Securities: Taxable 402,438 2,961 2.95 387,538 2,679 2.80 403,391 2,766 2.76 Tax-exempt 49,682 665 5.37 50,761 671 5.36 23,558 214 3.66 Interest-bearing balances with banks 47,909 593 4.97 43,537 532 4.95 47,521 649 5.50 Adjusted interest-earning assets 2,604,295 35,334 5.44 2,590,740 34,375 5.38 2,643,232 35,728 5.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,014,546 15,715 3.13 2,023,808 16,089 3.22 2,090,296 18,592 3.58 Adjusted net interest income/adjusted net interest margin $ 19,619 3.02 % $ 18,286 2.86 % $ 17,136 2.61 %

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 255,929 $ 251,737 $ 230,196 Adjustments: Goodwill 40,088 40,088 40,088 Core deposit intangible 1,239 1,370 1,808 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible common equity $ 214,502 $ 210,179 $ 188,200 Tangible assets Total assets $ 2,748,065 $ 2,729,902 $ 2,787,578 Adjustments: Goodwill 40,088 40,088 40,088 Core deposit intangible 1,239 1,370 1,808 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible assets $ 2,706,638 $ 2,688,344 $ 2,745,582 Common shares outstanding 9,839,848 9,821,446 9,828,825 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.93 % 7.82 % 6.85 % Book value per common share $ 26.01 $ 25.63 $ 23.42 Tangible book value per common share 21.80 21.40 19.15

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended 6/30/2025 3/31/2025(1) 6/30/2024 Net interest income (a) $ 19,644 $ 18,345 $ 17,198 Provision for credit losses(2) 141 (3,596 ) (415 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses(2) 19,503 21,941 17,613 Noninterest income (b) 2,626 2,011 2,750 Loss on call or sale of investment securities, net – – 383 Loss on sale or disposition of fixed assets, net – 3 – Gain on sale of other real estate owned, net (29 ) – (712 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities (53 ) 76 – Income from insurance proceeds(3) (304 ) – – Change in the net asset value of other investments(4) 136 (6 ) 27 Core noninterest income (d) 2,376 2,084 2,448 Core earnings before noninterest expense(2) 21,879 24,025 20,061 Total noninterest expense (c) 16,700 16,238 15,477 Write down of other real estate owned(5) (296 ) – – Gain on early extinguishment of subordinated debt – – 287 Severance(6) (26 ) – – Acquisition expense(1) (182 ) (159 ) – Core noninterest expense(2) (f) 16,196 16,079 15,764 Core earnings before income tax expense(2) 5,683 7,946 4,297 Core income tax expense(7) 977 1,462 730 Core earnings(2) $ 4,706 $ 6,484 $ 3,567 Core basic earnings per common share(2) 0.48 0.66 0.36 Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 0.46 $ 0.63 $ 0.41 Loss on call or sale of investment securities, net – – 0.03 Loss on sale or disposition of fixed assets, net – – – Gain on sale of other real estate owned, net – – (0.06 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities – 0.01 – Income from insurance proceeds(3) (0.03 ) – – Change in the net asset value of other investments(4) 0.01 – – Write down of other real estate owned(5) 0.02 – – Gain on early extinguishment of subordinated debt – – (0.02 ) Severance(6) – – – Acquisition expense(1) 0.01 0.01 – Core diluted earnings per common share(2) $ 0.47 $ 0.65 $ 0.36 Efficiency ratio (c) / (a+b) 74.99 % 79.77 % 77.59 % Core efficiency ratio(2) (f) / (a+d) 73.55 78.71 80.24 Core return on average assets(2)(8) 0.69 0.96 0.52 Core return on average equity(2)(8) 7.40 10.62 6.31 Total average assets $ 2,740,388 $ 2,725,800 $ 2,773,792 Total average stockholders’ equity 254,906 247,565 227,537

(1) All core results and core metrics for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 exclude $0.2 million of acquisition expense incurred during that quarter related to the Wichita Falls transaction. Those expenses were included in other operating expenses in the first quarter 2025 disclosures. (2) Provision for credit losses, net interest income after provision for credit losses, core earnings before noninterest expense, core noninterest expense, core earnings before income tax expense and core earnings include a $3.3 million recovery of loans previously charged off due to a property insurance settlement related to a loan relationship that became impaired in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of Hurricane Ida and $0.2 million in related noninterest expense recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding the $3.1 million favorable impact on pre-tax net income, core basic earnings per share, core diluted earnings per share, core efficiency ratio, core return on average assets and core return on average equity are $0.40, $0.40, 77.75%, 0.59% and 6.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. (3) Adjustment to noninterest income for insurance proceeds received for damages to a property recorded in other real estate owned, which is included in other operating income in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (4) Change in net asset value of other investments represents unrealized gains or losses on Investar’s investments in Small Business Investment Companies and other investment funds included in other operating income in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (5) Reflects an adjustment to noninterest expense for provision for estimated losses on other real estate owned when fair value is determined to be less than carrying values, which is included in other operating expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (6) Severance is included in salaries and employee benefits in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (7) Core income tax expense is calculated using the effective tax rates of 17.2%, 18.4% and 17.0% for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (8) Core earnings used in calculation. No adjustments were made to average assets or average equity.

