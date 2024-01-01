InVeris Combines Virtual and Live Fire Training with Launch of fats® LIVE

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new era of training for advanced human performance has arrived. Today InVeris announces the launch of fats® LIVE, an innovative new hybrid training system combining the best of virtual training, including instant data capture and reporting, with the unmatched realism of live fire shooting.









fats LIVE represents a leap forward in technology-driven training solutions for defense forces, law enforcement agencies and commercial shooting range owners. Shooters fire live weapons at realistic scenarios projected on a self-healing rubber screen, designed to endure tens of thousands of rounds. A dual-camera hit detection system records data, with applied DOD-validated ballistics.

“InVeris is the only technology company offering a complete range of augmented and virtual reality, projection plus live fire training solutions, and now with fats LIVE, a superior hybrid product,” said InVeris chief executive officer Clyde Tuggle. “This solution offers ease of setup, competitive price, and integration into the industry leading fats 100P portable projection and system for accuracy, advanced data and shooter feedback. Simulating any environment for superior performance.”

“Nothing replaces live fire in training,” said Officer Erica Buetow, Atlanta Police Department Senior Instructor at the Firearms Training Range. Buetow had the opportunity to test the new fats LIVE system and further commented; “the adrenaline that comes with live fire training really ups the stakes,” and “this hybrid system delivers the best of both worlds.”

InVeris will showcase fats LIVE along with AR, VR, and Live Fire product lines at the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s 2025 Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show, January 21 – 24 at the Venetian Expo + Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit InVeris at booth #12454.

ABOUT INVERIS: Headquartered in Suwannee, Georgia, InVeris is a leading-edge technology company at the forefront of advancing human performance. With nearly 100 years of innovation and performance data in live fire, virtual reality and augmented reality training, only InVeris has everything it takes for people to make smarter decisions second nature, instantly, accurately and safely. When needed most. Learn more at InVerisTraining.com.

