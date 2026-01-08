Inventus Secures $2.1 Million Gold Pre-Payment and Provides Exploration Update

Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”)is pleased to announce that it has received a CAD$2.1 million gold pre-payment, providing non-dilutive funding to advance bulk sampling and drilling at its 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located approximately 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

This pre-payment reinforces Inventus’ established bulk sampling strategy, providing continued validation of the gold mineralization and supporting the Company’s approach of advancing the project through bulk sample cash-flow.

Highlights

CAD$2,085,768 gold pre-payment received from McEwen Inc. for a portion of the estimated recoverable gold from the 10,128-tonne Trench 1 bulk sample, with processing on track and scheduled to commence before the end of January

Additional 10,000-tonne bulk sample is currently being extracted at Trench 1 North, demonstrating repeatability and scalability of the near-surface gold mineralization.

Phase 2 resource drilling program restarted, following a planned pause over the 2025 holiday period, with results from 94 completed holes expected to be released shortly

Bulk Sampling Update

Processing of the 10,128-tonne Trench 1 bulk sample, stockpiled at McEwen Inc.’s Stock Mill, remains on schedule to commence before the end of January, with results anticipated by mid-February. The receipt of the pre-payment for gold from this material strengthens Inventus’ balance sheet and allows the Company to advance operations without shareholder dilution.

Extraction of an additional 10,000-tonne bulk sample from Trench 1 North is underway, with delivery and processing anticipated by the end of March.

Drilling Update

Inventus has restarted its Phase 2 resource drilling program at Pardo, focused on expanding the mineralized footprint and increasing confidence in the gold mineralization. Results from the 94 holes completed prior to the 2025 year-end pause are expected in the near term and will support the Company’s ongoing resource definition work toward a planned maiden resource estimate.

Strategic Significance

The Company’s approach at Pardo differentiates Inventus from its junior gold peers. By combining large-scale bulk sampling and concurrent resource drilling, the Company is rapidly de-risking the project while minimizing shareholder dilution and demonstrating the potential for a scalable, near-surface gold operation in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration, comments: “The receipt of this $2.1 million pre-payment further confirms that execution at Pardo remains on track. It allows us to continue advancing multiple workstreams in parallel including an additional bulk sample extraction, the resumption of Phase 2 drilling and technical objectives while minimizing dilution. This approach positions Inventus well as we continue to de‑risk and advance the project.”

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 206 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

