Invensify Expands Adoption of Insuridge with Michigan-Based PCS Courier Partnership

Invensify today announced its partnership with PCS Courier , a leading medical logistics provider based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to deploy Insuridge, Invensify’s flagship solid-state cold chain shipper.

Unlike conventional approaches that rely on ice, gel packs, or constant wall power, Insuridge can reach its set temperature in just 5-6 hours and maintain it for up to 5 days. It uses a lightweight battery small enough to fit in a shirt pocket. The shipper is available in a 42L capacity while remaining lightweight and portable, making it practical for couriers who require efficiency without compromising payload size.

Redefining Medical Cold Chain Reliability

Designed for the safe transport of medicines and other critical therapies that require strict temperature control, Insuridge delivers a reliable, sustainable, and digital-first approach to medical logistics. The system’s semiconductor-based cooling eliminates the need for ice replenishment, minimizes human error during packaging, and reduces operational downtime for couriers.

Equipped with LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity, Insuridge continuously monitors and reports real-time temperature data, sending alerts if deviations occur, ensuring peace of mind across every stage of the logistics chain.

Meeting Growing Demand for Smarter Medical Logistics

With the rise in temperature-sensitive therapies and healthcare’s growing need to reduce waste, PCS Courier sees the Insuridge solution as a transformative step forward.

“Our mission has always been to deliver lifesaving therapies with absolute reliability,” said Steven Barnes, CEO of PCS Courier. “By partnering with Invensify, we are not just improving efficiency for our clients-we’re setting a new industry standard for sustainability, reliability, and real-time transparency in medical logistics.”

A Founder’s Personal Mission

Faizan Ahmed, founder of Invensify, created Insuridge after personal struggles managing cold storage while traveling with his diabetic father. His frustration with ice packs and the risks they carried inspired him to pioneer a semiconductor-based portable refrigeration solution.

“Insuridge is about more than just keeping products cold,” said Ahmed. “It’s about building a smarter, safer, and more sustainable cold chain for patients and providers alike.”

The Future of Medical Logistics

Invensify and PCS Courier’s partnership marks the beginning of a new blueprint for cold chain shipping, one that replaces single-use packaging with long-lasting, reusable systems designed for the realities of modern healthcare.

About Invensify

Invensify , the inventors of the Insuridge refrigeration device, is transforming temperature-controlled logistics. The company’s breakthrough solid-state cooling technology reduces costs, minimizes waste, and ensures greater reliability for medical and other sensitive shipments. Designed with efficiency and patient needs in mind, Invensify is setting a new standard for safer, smarter, and more sustainable cold chain solutions.

About PCS

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, PCS provides fast, reliable, and secure courier services. Specializing in medical, legal, and business-critical deliveries, the company ensures every package arrives safely and on time.

