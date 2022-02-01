Introducing the Steve Lillywhite Scholarship: An Unparalleled Opportunity for UK Music Production Students

Confetti, a dynamic and progressive learning institute offering specialist vocational education and training, has announced the launch of the Steve Lillywhite Scholarship. This prestigious scholarship, named after the renowned six-time Grammy-winning record producer Steve Lillywhite, aims to provide exceptional opportunities for driven and motivated UK students pursuing a career in music production.

Steve Lillywhite is celebrated globally for his unparalleled contributions to modern music, having worked with iconic artists such as Talking Heads, The Rolling Stones, U2, and The Killers.

Now, in partnership with Confetti, he seeks to mentor and guide the next generation of musical talent. Lillywhite said:

“I’m deeply committed to nurturing the future of music production, and I’m excited about the prospect of working closely with a deserving student at Confetti, helping them take significant strides in their career.”

The Scholarship is open to all UK students applying to the MA Music Production course at Confetti’s campuses in Nottingham and London. This exceptional scholarship opportunity includes 100% fully-funded tuition fees and personalised 1:1 mentoring sessions with Steve Lillywhite. What’s more, students will benefit from Confetti’s partnership with Tileyard, the world’s largest professional music community – a creative hub home to over 200 music businesses such as Soundcloud, Ableton and Believe, and over 150 private recording studios, home to The Prodigy, Noel Gallagher and more.

This exclusive partnership allows Confetti Music students to experience a contemporary curriculum, delivered on our campuses in Nottingham and London, and access to more real-life industry experiences and connections through Tileyard.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must hold an offer to study on the MA Music Production course at Confetti and be classified as a ‘Home’ student. The application process requires the submission of three streamable tracks along with a written submission (maximum 500 words) outlining the applicant’s contributions to the tracks and explaining why the scholarship would be beneficial. Alternatively, applicants may submit a short video via a private YouTube link.

This scholarship represents an extraordinary chance for aspiring music producers to gain invaluable industry exposure, forge essential connections, and receive guidance from one of the most influential figures in the music industry.

Applications for the Steve Lillywhite Scholarship are now open. Interested students are encouraged to visit the Confetti website for further details on eligibility criteria and application procedures.

About Steve Lillywhite

Steve Lillywhite is one of the world’s most successful record producers responsible for steering songs that have become some of the touchstones of modern music. He’s worked with the likes of Talking Heads, The Rolling Stones, The Smiths, U2 and The Killers.

About Confetti ICT

Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies is a dynamic and progressive learning institute offering specialist vocational education and training – from college-level courses to postgraduate degrees. Home to nearly 3,000 students across its Nottingham and London campuses, Confetti’s ambitious growth plans have been supported with investment from its parent company, the award-winning Nottingham Trent University.

Confetti’s Nottingham city centre campus is built to the highest industry standards and its professional facilities have been designed to equip graduates with the specialist skills necessary to work in the creative industries. Features include a green screen VFX studio and motion capture studio, specialist gaming, VFX and animation studios, and classrooms, broadcast spec TV production gallery, film studio and screening rooms and Metronome – contemporary music, cross-arts and events centre, designed by industry specialists White Mark and featuring 6 recording studios, 14 rehearsal rooms, and a 400-capacity live performance and production venue. Its newest facility, Confetti X, is a space for students to access the very best facilities and technology for esports production and other emerging technologies.

In September 2023, Confetti and NTU launched their new purpose-designed industry centre in the heart of London. Confetti London delivers pioneering creative education aligned to the entertainment industries. Replicating the Nottingham model, the facilities include four industry-spec music recording studios, specialist studios for virtual

production and content creation, and a 600-capacity multipurpose venue that will host live music, entertainment and esports, with hands-on opportunities to support their students’ learning experience.

Confetti is a trailblazer. In its 30-year history, Confetti alumni have gone on to work for big brands in the music, TV, film and gaming industries – including Warner Brothers, BBC and Bauer Media, and working behind the scenes of hit TV shows like Ted Lasso and successful video game franchises like Grand Theft Auto. Students also work alongside other Confetti Media Group businesses as interns and on placements. They produce programmes for Notts TV and offer local creative businesses an exciting talent pipeline.