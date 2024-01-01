Introducing the 2025 PlayStation Holiday Gift Guide

This holiday season, Sony Interactive Entertainment is delivering more games, accessories, and ways to experience play

This year, Sony Interactive is offering players more ways to experience the “can’t miss” moments that both seasoned and novice gamers will be talking about. Celebrating its fifth year since launch, PlayStation 5 consoles continue to be available widely to consumers, providing players with a high-performance gaming console experience with access to thousands of epic games. Since its launch last year, PlayStation® 5 Pro continues to deliver the most visually impressive way to play games on PlayStation with enhanced 4K visuals and smooth gameplay, and more than 100 PS5® Pro Enhanced titles available now to players.

New this season is the PS5® Console – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle, allowing players to jump into Fortnite and level up their game with bonus in-game content and currency. Players and shoppers can keep an eye out for the bundle when it launches on November 21.

Also available for pre-order ahead of its Spring 2026 launch is the new PlayStation: The First 30 Years collector’s book, giving players a glimpse into never-before-seen prototypes, concept sketches, and design models that shaped hardware development at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

This Year’s Must-Play Games

The 2025 holiday games lineup features a range of unforgettable adventures, from games with fresh, new characters to updated entries to renowned franchises.

Ghost of Yōtei – A new adventure with expansive exploration, intricate combat mechanics, and the introduction of a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu who is thirsty for revenge as she travels through the beautiful landscapes of 17 th century Japan.

A new adventure with expansive exploration, intricate combat mechanics, and the introduction of a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu who is thirsty for revenge as she travels through the beautiful landscapes of 17 century Japan. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima, this open-world action adventure has players embarking on an inspiring mission of human connection to save humanity from extinction.

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima, this open-world action adventure has players embarking on an inspiring mission of human connection to save humanity from extinction. Astro Bot – This family-friendly, supersized space adventure features an adorable robotic hero trying to rescue his stranded crew and rebuild their PlayStation 5 mothership.

This family-friendly, supersized space adventure features an adorable robotic hero trying to rescue his stranded crew and rebuild their PlayStation 5 mothership. Battlefield 6 – The latest entry in the acclaimed series gives players an action-packed combat experience.

PC players can also dive into new PlayStation experiences this year in Days Gone and Lost Soul Aside, also available on PS5 consoles.

More Ways to Play with PlayStation Plus and PS5 Accessories

Sony Interactive has enhanced the player gaming experience through new avenues – with cloud streaming, a range of accessories for PS5 gamers, and new options for players on PC.

Shoppers can find PlayStation games, consoles, accessories, and more at direct.playstation.com (where available) as well as at select retailers.

PlayStation ® Plus A robust game subscription service offered to players at a great value – PlayStation Plus broadens the game experience with access to hundreds of games in the Extra and Premium tiers, along with a cloud streaming option for Premium members. Blockbuster games available in its popular Game Catalog include The Last of Us Part II, Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy . All PlayStation Plus members get access to monthly games, exclusive discounts, online multiplayer, and additional benefits, depending on the plan they choose.



PlayStation Portal™ remote player Playing console games remotely continues to grow in popularity, and the PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hands. It’s perfect for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games from another room. Additional color options include Midnight Black.



PULSE Elite™ wireless headset This headset delivers crisp and immersive audio when gaming with its planar magnetic drivers, which are also used in high-end audio headsets for professional sound engineers. The headset features a retractable microphone that offers AI-enhanced noise rejection for clear communication with friends, and is compatible with PS5, PC, Mac, and Bluetooth-supported devices. It’s available in both white and Midnight Black.



PULSE Explore™ wireless earbuds PlayStation’s first wireless earbuds let players enjoy lifelike gaming audio on the go, with premium planar magnetic drivers, dual microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection for filtering background noises, and an included charging case. It’s available in both white and Midnight Black.



PlayStation ® VR2 PS VR2 is PlayStation’s first virtual reality headset to include eye tracking, headset feedback, see-through view, as well as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback through PS VR2 Sense controller. This holiday season, players can dive into the latest PS VR2 titles, including Lumines Arise and Hotel Infinity. With the PS VR2 PC Adapter, players can also access Steam’s expansive library of immersive VR experiences.



PS5 Console Covers and DualSense™ wireless controllers Customize your gaming setup even further with DualSense wireless controllers and PS5 console covers available in various colors, including the latest Chroma Collection with three designs that shine, shimmer, and shift colors from every angle: Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal. New designs to look out for this season include the DualSense controller – Icon Blue Special Edition inspired by PlayStation’s heritage and the DualSense controller – Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition.



DualSense Edge™ wireless controller Available now in white and Midnight Black, DualSense Edge wireless controller is the first high-performance, ultra-customizable controller designed for players to create a personalized gaming experience that adapts to their playstyle. It’s compatible with both PS5 and supported PC titles.



This year has been fantastic for gamers and the options that shoppers and PlayStation fans have this holiday season are bigger and better than ever. In 2026, the momentum continues with highly anticipated titles on the horizon, such as MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Marathon, SAROS, and Marvel’s Wolverine, among many others.

