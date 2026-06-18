Introducing Kinetik, the first AI agent designed to help predict and monetize social media growth

Powered by AI, real-time audience intelligence and deep analysis of social media data, Kinetik helps creators optimize content strategies and build more engaged, profitable communities.

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kineto, a startup backed by the engineering legacy of JetBrains, has unveiled Kinetik, an AI agent specialized in marketing and social media. It analyzes audience behavior, emerging trends and content performance to help creators and marketing professionals make smarter decisions, grow engagement and accelerate and monetize social media growth.

Unlike generic AI tools, Kinetik operates right in the messenger, such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and soon iMessage, and connects to Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, for deeper context. This helps Kinetik understand the creator’s brand voice, handle content writing in their voice, and prepare social media analytics, competitor monitoring, research, and scheduling.

“Kinetik is unlike any other AI tool that I’ve used. It genuinely understands my voice and the way I work,” said Lyubava Zaytseva, a digital content creator. “It analyzed all videos posted for the last year, provided the insights, and identified the trends in minutes instead of the four hours I would spend on it.”

“The truth about creators’ work is that the majority of their time is spent on understanding the algorithms, researching trends, and analyzing the results instead of creating. People have limited capacity to remember the algorithm rules and adapt the content to them; machines are only limited by tokens. Creators today have more opportunities than ever to build businesses around their content, and with Kinetik, they get the tools for every task,” said Andrew Zakonov, CEO and Co-founder of Kineto.

“With significantly boosted content performance and deeper analysis, creators can now leverage AI not for the quick and low-key content production, but actually for the growth of their business on social media.”

Kinetik helps with the most painful and common content and social media tasks:

Trend Research & Content Ideas: Monitors what’s trending in your niche across Instagram, TikTok, X, and the web, providing specific ideas, advice, and content in your voice. It can also automatically send it to Notion or to the doc if you want to save it beyond the chat.

Monitors what’s trending in your niche across Instagram, TikTok, X, and the web, providing specific ideas, advice, and content in your voice. It can also automatically send it to Notion or to the doc if you want to save it beyond the chat. Memory: Remembers your niche, audience, style, goals, and past conversations. Every session picks up where the last one left off, so no explanation is needed.

Remembers your niche, audience, style, goals, and past conversations. Every session picks up where the last one left off, so no explanation is needed. Strong learning curve and personalization: Kinetik can be your coach for the better self, but it also learns from you. It never keeps the sensitive data, but it always keeps your goals and the way you think. Ultimately, this makes AI more useful, but also more tolerant and precise – just like you.

Kinetik can be your coach for the better self, but it also learns from you. It never keeps the sensitive data, but it always keeps your goals and the way you think. Ultimately, this makes AI more useful, but also more tolerant and precise – just like you. Voice Notes: Takes a recorded rough thought and turns it into a content idea that fits your strategy.

Takes a recorded rough thought and turns it into a content idea that fits your strategy. Content Analysis & Insights: Analyzes your posts, engagement patterns, and audience behavior, as well as peers and/or competitors to tell you what’s working and why.

Analyzes your posts, engagement patterns, and audience behavior, as well as peers and/or competitors to tell you what’s working and why. Video Review & Feedback: Analyzes editing, pacing, color grading, composition, and gives filmmaker-level feedback with specific timestamps.

Kinetik is also available in Slack for both personal use and team collaboration. When added to a group chat, Kinetik gives teams access to AI-powered marketing tools focused on content creation, social media management, and influencer marketing, one of the fastest-growing yet least-automated niches in AI-driven marketing.

Visit https://kineto.app/ for full product details, pricing, and to get started with a free trial. Subscription plans for individuals and teams are available and open to creators, agencies and marketing teams from 1 to 100 people. Pricing starts at $12.50 with a discount.

Kineto will be demoing Kinetik at VidCon 2026 in Anaheim, California, at booth #5016. They will also be hosting the Creator Track workshop, “AI Magic Behind Your Content,” on Friday, June 26, from 11:00-11:30 a.m. in Room 210AB, featuring Kinetik CEO Andrew Zakonov and special guest creator Anna Deguzman.

About Kineto & Kinetik

Kineto is an independent startup spun out of JetBrains and backed by JetBrains investments and expertise. The same engineering mindset behind IntelliJ IDEA, coding agent Junie and Kotlin, one of the most popular languages for Android development, launched Kinetik, an AI agent for creators and marketing teams that operates in Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram and iMessage coming soon, with a mission to provide creators with an AI teammate that understands their work and allows them to focus on creating.

Kinetik helps with the non-creative work, including research, analytics, strategy, communication with brands, media kits, scripts from voice notes, trend monitoring, and more. It learns your tone, connects to your social accounts, and remembers context across channels.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency on behalf of Kineto

kinetik@hoffman.com

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SOURCE Kineto