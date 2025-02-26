Introducing Cultura: The Marketplace of Human Creativity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Cultura, a groundbreaking platform that redefines how creativity is valued and monetized in an era dominated by artificial intelligence. As AI increasingly commoditizes products and services, one element remains irreplaceable: authentic human connection and creativity. With Cultura, we recognize that in this age of AI abundance, human creativity is the most valuable asset, whether it’s a song, story, artwork, brand or idea, and we have built a platform to power this $62 Trillion global market. Cultura has been under development for the last year and is backed by Spaceport a leader at the intersection of IP and Web3 since 2022

“Cultura represents a bold new chapter for the creative world —one where the power of human ingenuity and intellectual property are fully recognized, rewarded and protected,” said Le Zhang, Cultura core team. “It’s exciting to finally tell the story of Cultura and our Proof-of-Rights technology, which was born from deep conversations with developers, creators and owners of globally loved brands. Many creators have questioned their roles in our future and it’s leaving them uneasy. We believe we’re unlocking unprecedented opportunities for them to unlock, secure, and monetize their creative assets on a global scale. This is a testament to our belief that in an AI-driven era, creativity remains our most valuable asset.”

Cultura is an EVM-equivalent blockchain network designed to address one of today’s most critical challenges: digitizing creative asset rights. Our innovative Proof of Rights Protocol establishes a secure and transparent system, which, in combination with Decentralized IDs to prove human authorship, allow creators and brands to safely store, validate, and monetize their work.

Imagine a digital ecosystem that combines the rigor of a global copyright office with the access of today’s decentralized marketplaces, a platform where creative ownership becomes a secure and financially rewarding asset. This will revolutionize monetization of creative assets, allowing developers to transform those assets into dynamic applications with features like composability, automated royalty flows and direct integration into ecommerce.

Built on Optimism’s OP Stack, Cultura inherits Ethereum‘s robust security while minimizing transaction fees and overhead. Integrated with the Optimism Superchain ecosystem, the network will offer seamless cross-chain interoperability with established projects like Base from Coinbase, Ink from Kraken and Soneium from Sony, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications. Beyond the technology, our vision is to foster a purpose-driven community of creatives and developers.

“At Optimism, we’re incredibly excited to support Cultura as it addresses a critical gap in today’s digital economy. By providing a decentralized, secure, and transparent system for creative asset rights, Cultura is unlocking a massive market. With the strength of the Superchain behind it, Cultura is well-equipped to lead the transformation of how creativity is valued and traded,” said Urv Goel, VP and Head of Global Business Development at Optimism.

With over 500,000 artists and over 500 brands teed up for launch, Cultura is poised to become the premier hub to unleash and monetize creative assets. Our flagship on-chain licensing solution, exemplified by the Spaceport Smart Licenses, has already facilitated over 3,000 commercialized agreements with prominent names such as Threadless, Toei Animation, and Roblox.

“Investing in Spaceport, the team behind Cultura, was an exciting opportunity for our team as we see this is a greenfield opportunity attempting to revolutionize an entire tech sector. Their innovative approach to digitizing and monetizing creative assets, combined with the founding team’s domain expertise solidified our excitement in supporting this endeavor. We are excited to back a project that not only reimagines the creative economy but also paves the way for a future where human creativity is rightfully celebrated.” said David Nage, Portfolio Manager, Arca.

A key component of our strategy is the cultivation of a robust developer ecosystem. Cultura offers comprehensive, developer-friendly tools and documentation designed to seamlessly integrate our technology into both on-chain dApps and off-chain platforms like Roblox. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, decentralized ID’s, and the Proof-of-Rights protocol for on-chain licensing, incredible opportunities could emerge for developers ranging from games, marketplaces, RWA tokenization, and even DeFi applications. Cultura empowers developers, creators and brands to preserve, protect, and profit from their unique artistic vision.

Our approach is simple yet transformative: the value of any creative asset network is determined by the quality of the creative assets it houses. Partnering with the largest owners of creative assets and commercialization platforms immediately legitimizes and maximizes the value of our chain for builders and users alike. Supported by leading trade organizations and industry agencies, Cultura is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between creative ingenuity and financial opportunity.

We invite creators, brands and developers to join us on this exciting journey. Together, we can unlock the true potential of human creativity and reshape the global landscape of intellectual property. Welcome to Cultura—where your creativity becomes your most valuable asset.

Cultura is an EVM-equivalent blockchain network and economic framework built on Optimism’s OP Stack, designed to safeguard, elevate, and monetize human creativity in an AI-driven era. Leveraging an innovative Proof-of-Rights Protocol alongside Digital IDs and seamless cross-chain interoperability, Cultura transforms creative works into secure, monetizeable assets. Our platform empowers creators, brands, and developers worldwide—whether they’re building on-chain dApps or immersive off-chain experiences—to protect and capitalize on their intellectual property. With over 500,000 artists and 500+ brands already on board and thousands of live licensing agreements facilitated with industry leaders such as Threadless, Toei Animation, and Roblox, Project Cultura is revolutionizing the global creative economy. Cultura joins a growing list of pro-human protocols like Worldchain $WLD, Story Protocol $IP, and Mantra. Cultura is currently being developed by a global team of core contributors.

