Intevac to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call on February 25th at 4:30 p.m. ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) (“Intevac”), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced that it plans to host an earnings conference call for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, February 25th 2025.





For those unable to attend the live call, an archived webcast will be available at https://ir.intevac.com.

About Intevac, Inc.

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we deploy our materials science expertise primarily to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry. Our industry-leading 200 Lean® platform is our flagship system, supporting the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production, including the vast majority of the industry’s most advanced, leading-edge, heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) media. The majority of Intevac’s HDD business for the last several years has been focused on enabling the upgrades of the installed base of worldwide media capacity in close partnership with our HDD customers, thus enabling their technology roadmaps. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company’s website at www.intevac.com.

