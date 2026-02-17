International Citizens Insurance Marks a Year of Growth, Brand Expansion, and Strategic Partnerships

2025 Marked by Double-Digit Growth & Team Expansion

International Citizens Insurance (ICI), a leading provider of international health, life, and travel insurance solutions, today announced a series of significant milestones achieved over the past year, reflecting the company’s continued growth and commitment to supporting globally mobile individuals, families, and organizations.

Over the last 12 months, ICI expanded its team by 25% year over year to support rising demand for international insurance solutions. Strategic hires across sales, marketing, and client services have strengthened the company’s ability to deliver expert guidance and personalized support to customers and organizations navigating increasingly complex global mobility needs.

In parallel, ICI launched a refreshed brand identity and a new website designed to improve clarity, usability, and access to resources. The new digital experience makes it easier for organizations and individuals to understand their coverage options, explore helpful content, and connect with ICI’s expert advisors .

The company also achieved significant year-over-year growth, fueled by a 74% increase in group sales as more global organizations sought reliable, compliant insurance solutions. ICI also saw double-digit growth in international life insurance and renewal premiums, underscoring the strength of its customer relationships.

Additionally, ICI strengthened partnerships with several leading global insurance providers , including Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global, and IMG. These relationships enhance ICI’s ability to offer comprehensive, high-quality coverage options backed by globally recognized networks and services.

“Global mobility continues to evolve, and our focus remains on helping clients navigate it with confidence,” said Joe Cronin, President of International Citizens Insurance. “This past year reflects our investment in people, partnerships, and platforms that enable us to better serve customers wherever life or work takes them.”

As ICI looks ahead, the company plans to continue expanding its expertise, resources, and partnerships to meet the needs of a growing global workforce and internationally mobile population.

For more information, visit our website .

International Citizens Insurance (ICI) is the trusted partner for global citizens, expatriates, and organizations seeking comprehensive, personalized insurance solutions. Specializing in health, life, and travel insurance, we provide tailored coverage designed to meet the unique needs of individuals and businesses navigating life abroad. Our team of dedicated experts offers reliable guidance and unwavering support, ensuring our clients feel confident, prepared, and fully protected. With a customer-first approach, extensive global reach, and a wide range of high-quality coverage options, ICI stands apart as the premier choice for those who value peace of mind while exploring the world.

