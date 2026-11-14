IntentLogic Unveils IRIS, an AI Intent System Built on More Than 245 Million Consumer Profiles

The Intelligent Real-time Intent System predicts high-value prospects and the right creative, timing, and channel for each consumer segment.

IntentLogic, a data science and precision marketing company based in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, has introduced IRIS, its Intelligent Real-time Intent System. IRIS analyzes the company’s proprietary database of more than 245 million consumers to identify high-value prospects and predict optimal engagement strategies with measurable precision. The system gives brands in financial services, insurance, automotive, and other sectors a way to reach consumers based on intent.

The Data Behind IRIS

IRIS draws on unified consumer profiles that combine behavioral, transactional, demographic, and intent data. Those profiles carry billions of intent signals, which the system uses to find and target the right audiences.

245M+ consumer profiles: each profile holds behavioral, transactional, and intent data.

each profile holds behavioral, transactional, and intent data. Billions of intent signals: the basis for precise audience identification and targeting.

the basis for precise audience identification and targeting. Cross-platform identity resolution: connects each consumer across devices and channels.

connects each consumer across devices and channels. Ready for activation: brands can launch campaigns right away, with no technical setup on their side.

From Prediction to Campaign

IRIS does more than find prospects. Its predictive models choose the best creative, timing, and channel for each segment. The platform then runs the campaign and adjusts it as results come in.

Predictive modeling: selects creative, timing, and channel for each segment.

selects creative, timing, and channel for each segment. Premium inventory access: places campaigns across verified publisher networks.

places campaigns across verified publisher networks. Real-time budget shifts: moves spend based on live performance signals.

moves spend based on live performance signals. Attribution modeling: shows how each channel contributes to results.

Coordinated Across Channels

IntentLogic’s orchestration engine coordinates messages across email, SMS, push, in-app, and paid media. Each message matches the consumer’s journey stage and preferences. Campaigns also run on web, WhatsApp, and audio, with the same measurement applied to every channel.

Measurement in Every Campaign

Every IntentLogic campaign includes three layers of measurement:

Full-funnel analytics: tracks performance from awareness through conversion.

tracks performance from awareness through conversion. Incrementality testing: measures true campaign lift through controlled experiments.

measures true campaign lift through controlled experiments. Multi-touch attribution: shows each channel’s contribution across the consumer journey.

The company publishes its data and methodology at https://intentlogic.com/methodology .

“We combine tens of millions of consumer profiles with advanced analytics and AI to identify, reach, and convert your ideal customers. Precise targeting. Measurable outcomes. Predictable growth,” said Murad Muradyan, CEO of IntentLogic.

One Data Asset, Six Industries

IntentLogic re-models the same data foundation for how consumers make decisions in each market:

Financial Services: predicting who is ready to borrow, switch, or invest.

predicting who is ready to borrow, switch, or invest. Automotive: finding the in-market window before a first showroom visit.

finding the in-market window before a first showroom visit. Health and Wellness: reaching eligible consumers at enrollment and coverage moments.

reaching eligible consumers at enrollment and coverage moments. Insurance: reaching policyholders in the weeks before they shop.

reaching policyholders in the weeks before they shop. Retail and E-commerce: predicting the next purchase and whether it needs a discount.

predicting the next purchase and whether it needs a discount. Education: finding adult learners who will enroll and continue.

Worked examples for each vertical are available at https://intentlogic.com/case-studies .

A full overview of IRIS is available at https://intentlogic.com/how-it-works .

About IntentLogic

IntentLogic, operated by Intent Logic LLC, is a data science and precision marketing company. Its proprietary IRIS system analyzes a database of more than 245 million consumer profiles to identify high-value prospects and predict engagement strategies. The company runs coordinated campaigns across email, SMS, push, in-app, paid media, web, WhatsApp, and audio. IntentLogic serves brands in financial services, automotive, health and wellness, insurance, retail and e-commerce, and education, with a focus on precise targeting, measurable outcomes, and predictable growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: Intent Logic LLC

Contact Person: Veronika Velasques

Email: pr@intentlogic.com

Website: https://intentlogic.com

SOURCE: Intent Logic LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire