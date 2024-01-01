Intention.ly Launches Custom Client Portal and Mobile App to Enhance Client Experience

The new online platform, available on the web, iOS, and Android, gives clients instant access to all brand assets, strategic plans, performance reports, and more.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisorGrowth—Intention.ly, the leading growth engine for financial services firms, today announced the launch of its custom-built client portal, now available online and via iOS and Android. The new platform represents the latest step forward in the growth consultancy’s ongoing mission to set the client experience standard for firms supporting financial services organizations.





Building upon an existing foundation of transparency, accountability, and collaboration, Intention.ly has developed a complete web-based and mobile-friendly environment consolidating everything partner firms need to manage their relationship in one streamlined platform.

The new portal and mobile app give clients instant access to:

Intention.ly created content, brand templates, and media assets

Strategy documents and campaign plans

Performance reports and dashboards

Messaging frameworks and guidelines

Project plans and timelines

Account updates and announcements

Clients can also communicate directly with their dedicated Intention.ly team members through the portal and mobile app.

“Our clients always tell us we feel like an extension of their internal team,” said Kelly Waltrich, CEO and co-founder of Intention.ly. “That’s a privileged role we take very seriously. The new portal reflects our commitment to acting as their true growth partner, giving them greater transparency into the work we’re doing together, opening up more opportunities for collaboration, and ensuring their experience with Intention.ly is as impactful as possible.”

The launch comes as Intention.ly continues to expand its solutions to bring more value to financial services firms, including the recently announced AI Lab and the growing Operations and Technology offering. For more information, visit intention.ly.

Intention.ly is the go-to growth consultancy and marketing agency for the financial services industry. With a client roster that includes the most recognized names in the business, we’ve earned a reputation for driving transformative growth and success within an increasingly competitive landscape. We’re not just strategists, we’re doers, focused on meticulous execution that drives tangible results.

