Intention.ly and Idea Decanter Announce Partnership Empowering Financial Advisors to Leverage the Power of Video Marketing and Testimonials

The dynamic collaboration combines Idea Decanter’s best-in-class advisor video solutions with Intention.ly’s strategic distribution and amplification expertise

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinancialAdvisors—Intention.ly, the growth engine design consultancy firm transforming the way finserv and fintech companies approach marketing, is excited to announce a partnership with Idea Decanter, a company hyper focused on getting results from video marketing for advisors. Together, through their Trust Builder Toolkit, Intention.ly and Idea Decanter will help financial advisors capitalize on the tremendous growth potential of video marketing and testimonial content while maintaining compliance with the SEC’s new marketing rule.





On the heels of launching the proprietary advisor branding platform Advisor Brand Builder — co-engineered by finserv brand pioneers Melissa Thomas, partner & Head of Strategy and Kelly Waltrich, co-founder & CEO — Intention.ly continues to drive innovation in financial advisor marketing via the power of technology.

“Today’s advisors are facing more competition than ever before,” explained Waltrich. “To continue growing, they need to be able to tell their unique stories and leverage modern marketing tools, like video testimonials. Bringing together Idea Decanter’s remote video marketing process and Intention.ly’s strategic distribution expertise will empower advisors to reach the right audience with the right message at the right time.”

With the Trust Builder Toolkit, financial advisors will be able to create three testimonial videos in alignment with the SEC’s new marketing rule using Idea Decanter’s remote studio, Idea Kit. This begins with content ideation and custom story formatting, and includes lighting and audio equipment, guided recording sessions, as well as professional post-production.

Once the videos are created, Intention.ly will work with each advisor to facilitate distribution to their target audience via a dedicated landing page, personalized social media posts, and an email campaign.

“Video testimonials are perhaps the strongest source of social proof any organization can have, but they’re especially critical for financial advisors, whose businesses are built on relationships and trust,” explained Idea Decanter Co-founder Laura Garfield. “Through this partnership with Intention.ly, advisors will not only be able to capture their unique value propositions through the lens of their client advocates, but they’ll also be able to share those messages strategically across multiple distribution channels.”

The cost of the Trust Builder Toolkit video and distribution package is $15,000, and will take approximately 90 days to complete, depending on advisor and client logistics.

To learn more about leveraging video testimonials in your marketing strategy, the “Trust Builder Toolkit” webinar on Wednesday, May 22 at 1:00 PM ET. This event will feature key insights from Idea Decanter Co-Founders Laura Garfield and Sharon Gottula, along with Intention.ly Partner & Chief of Community Tina Powell. Discover the secrets to creating compelling client testimonial videos, navigating compliance issues, and effective distribution techniques.

Advisors interested in taking advantage of this compelling offer should reach out to Tina Powell, Partner, Chief of Community at Intention.ly via email: tina@growintentionally.com.

About Intention.ly

Intention.ly works with a wide range of fintech and finserv companies – including start-ups looking to outsource their go-to-market planning, growth stage firms that want to turbocharge their marketing efforts, and established firms looking to modernize their outdated ways. Intention.ly clients are excited to change, evolve, and push boundaries and they want a partner to challenge and advise them as they pursue their growth goals.

About Idea Decanter

Idea Decanter was built to produce videos that get results. The company’s unique virtual-studio solution, Idea Kit, allows financial advisors to create studio-quality videos with the support of a remote crew. Idea Kit videos are designed to win new clients, nurture relationships with existing clients, and make advisors look good every step of the way. In 2021 Idea Kit was named as a finalist for a Wealthies Award by WealthManagement.com. Video campaign content created with Idea Kit again landed Idea Decanter as a finalist for both a Wealthies Award and a Luminaries Award in 2022. The company, co-founded in 2014 by Laura Garfield and Sharon Gottula, has also received designation as a women-owned enterprise.

